Recession averted as GDP climbs 1.7%, but interest rates may push higher

GDP is the last piece of New Zealand's economic puzzle every quarter.

The economy’s rebound in the June quarter may force the Reserve Bank to lift its official cash rate higher than previously expected, ASB economists say.

On Thursday, ASB economists increased their forecast for the official cash rate (OCR), expecting it to peak at 4.25% in February 2023.

They pencilled in a 25-basis-point increase by the Reserve Bank in February, following two more 50-point rises to 4% this year as the central bank tries to get inflation in check.

“Even modest growth will likely see the OCR move higher as the RBNZ taps on the monetary policy brakes to rein in stretched capacity pressures and seeks to ensure that inflation settles at the 1% to 3% target range,” they said in a note.

New Zealand’s economy grew 1.7% in the three months ended on June 30, reversing a 0.2% fall the previous quarter, as Kiwis emerged from the strictest Covid-19 restrictions, Stats NZ said on Thursday.

Economists had expected gross domestic product to increase, with the country avoiding two consecutive quarters of declines, which some consider to be technically a recession.

The Reserve Bank predicted in its August monetary policy statement that growth would come in at 1.8% for the June quarter.

The Reserve Bank’s official forecast in August was for the OCR to peak at 4.1% – widely anticipated to actually be 4% – from the middle of next year, rather than at 3.9%. Its benchmark rate is currently 3%.

The Reserve Bank expected annual inflation to drop from 7.3% to 6.4% when Stats NZ reports prices for the three months to the end of September.

Other economists, including those at Kiwibank and Westpac, said the GDP result would not change the Reserve Bank’s track to a 4% peak in the OCR.

“Doing too little means that inflation could become stubbornly persistent; too much could mean an unnecessary period of weak activity and high unemployment,” Westpac economists said in a note.

“We agree with the RBNZ that a 4% peak in the official cash rate would give the best chance of striking that balance.”

Moody's Analytics said the Reserve Bank would welcome the 3.2% decline in household consumption during the quarter.

NZ’s GDP rise beats other countries

Aotearoa New Zealand had a bigger quarterly percentage increase in GDP than other countries it is often compared with. Australia’s June quarter GDP was up 0.9%, the OECD total rose 0.4%, and the United States had a 0.1% decline.

The easing of Covid restrictions helped give a 2.7% boost to the services sector, which makes up about two-thirds of the economy, Stats NZ said on Thursday.

“In the June 2022 quarter, households and international visitors spent more on transport, accommodation, eating out, and sports and recreational activities,” said Ruvani Ratnayake​, Stats NZ's senior manager of national accounts – industry and production.

The reopening of borders, easing of travel restrictions, and fewer domestic restrictions under the orange traffic light setting benefited industries that had been most affected by the Covid-19 response, she said.

The return of tourism helped push the transport, postal and warehousing industry up 19.7% from the previous quarter.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman​ said border restrictions meant that New Zealanders who normally took a winter holiday stayed home this year, making the data look good.

For the upcoming summer, the recovery of international tourism would be important, he said.

“You definitely can't say this is the beginning of the recovery for tourism industries yet, because we are still yet to see a big pickup in actual tourists, international visitor arrivals.”

The country moved to orange from red near the beginning of the June quarter.

Overall household spending fell by 3.2% as people spent less on items such as used vehicles and audio-visual equipment. Spending at shops also fell.

The goods-producing sector, the next-largest behind the services sector, fell 3.8% and the primary sector rose 0.2%.

The country’s real purchasing power improved, with real gross national disposable income up 1% over the three months.

Annual average GDP rose 1.0% for the year ended June.