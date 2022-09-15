Recession averted: NZ economy rebounds in June quarter, GDP up 1.7%

GDP is the last piece of New Zealand's economic puzzle every quarter.

New Zealand’s economy grew by 1.7% in the three months ended June 30, reversing a 0.2% fall the previous quarter, as Kiwis emerged from the strictest Covid-19 restrictions.

The increase was largely in line with expectations. Economists had forecast gross domestic product to increase, with the country avoiding two consecutive quarters of declines which some consider to be technically a recession.

Aotearoa New Zealand had a bigger quarterly percentage increase than other countries it is often compared against. Australia’s June quarter GDP was up 0.9%, the OECD total rose 0.4%, and the United States had a 0.1% decline.

With the easing of Covid restrictions the services sector, which makes up about two-thirds of the economy, got a 2.7% boost, Stats NZ said on Thursday.

“In the June 2022 quarter, households and international visitors spent more on transport, accommodation, eating out, and sports and recreational activities,” said Ruvani Ratnayake​, Stats NZ senior manager of national accounts – industry and production.

The reopening of borders, easing of travel restrictions, and fewer domestic restrictions under the Orange traffic light setting benefited industries that had been most affected by the Covid-19 reponse, she said.

The Reserve Bank predicted in its August monetary policy statement that growth would come in at 1.8% for the June quarter.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff New Zealand’s economy grew by 1.7% in the three months ended June 30.

The return of tourism helped push the transport, postal and warehousing industry up 19.7% from the previous quarter. Sports and recreation, and gambling, pushed up the arts, recreation and other services by 9% for the three months.

Aotearoa New Zealand moved to Orange from Red near the beginning of the June quarter.

Overall household spending fell by 3.2% as people spent less on items such as used vehicles and audio-visual equipment. Spending at shops also fell.

The goods-producing sector, the next-largest behind the services sector, fell 3.8% and the primary sector rose 0.2%.

The country’s real purchasing power improved, with real gross national disposable income up 1% over the three months.

Annual average GDP rose 1.0% for the year ended June.

Covid-19 restrictions have caused large swings in GDP in the past two years, but some parts of the economy have grown significantly since the pandemic.

Retail trade and accommodation was up 10.3% in the June quarter compared with the December 2019 quarter, and wholesale trade was up 15.5%.

Healthcare and social assistance was up 16.2% since Covid hit, public administration and safety rose 7.6%, and rental hiring and real estate services grew 6.3%. Agriculture, forestry and fishing was up 2.7%.

The areas to take the biggest hit during Covid included education and training, down 5.7%, and manufacturing, down 5.9%.

Overall, the services industries have grown 7.3% during Covid, goods-producing industries fell 2.3%, and primary industries were down 1.4%.

New Zealand’s central bank has been raising interest rates to battle inflation, although the country is also experiencing near record-low unemployment.

Most analysts expect New Zealand to avoid a recession next year, but a lot depends on whether foreign tourists and students return to New Zealand in anything like pre-Covid numbers.