How businesses can disrupt traditional loyalty programmes

Kiwis love loyalty programmes. In fact, 97% of New Zealanders are members of a retail loyalty programme of some description, as we collect points on store cards or use credit cards to build up rewards for our favourite brands.

Despite the broad uptake of customer loyalty schemes, these programmes often fall short when it comes to generating engagement with shoppers. While retailers and banks have a wealth of data insights and customer information at their disposal, they could do more to make the most out of them.

A successful customer loyalty programme should drive digital engagement, give customers what they want, build an emotional bond with shoppers, and deliver tangible value to the companies behind them.

What is the key to building true loyalty through rewards schemes today? And how are businesses adapting their platforms in the digital age?

The impact of loyalty

While conventional business wisdom suggests that rewarding customers will lead to greater loyalty, there's a lot more to consider when building a loyalty programme.

Anthony Watson, Visa country manager for New Zealand and the South Pacific, says customer loyalty platforms "need to work harder" to engage consumers.

The digital payments leader recently conducted first-of-its-kind research on modern customer loyalty programmes in New Zealand, measuring loyalty programme uptake, consumer attitudes and affiliation. Research conducted by Phase One Insights included a survey of nearly 1500 New Zealand consumers ages 18-64 with additional insights provided by loyalty experts in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

"While loyalty programmes reinforce brand loyalty, they are not the sole driver for consumers," Watson says.

"Loyalty programmes aren't translating to engagement for Kiwis in many cases," he points out. "In fact, our research showed they create low to average levels of affinity or 'love' for the programme and rate even lower for levels of engagement."

According to Visa's research, Kiwis prefer programmes that deliver instant rewards to spend, rather than being required to save and accumulate points over time.

Roughly 74% of customers prefer loyalty programmes that offer smaller, more accessible rewards that allow them to redeem points more frequently. For Gen Y, this is as high as 82%.

Digital experience and convenience are valued more highly by customers than the loyalty programmes themselves, and should be considered key success factors. According to Visa's study, a business's digital experience and convenience offering makes up 30% of a customer's decision-making process when they choose a bank or financial provider, a more important factor than the loyalty programme itself (8%).

"This highlights the importance of clear, easy-to-use navigation on a bank's app (or website), being alerted to what points are being earnt in real time, and immediately using them through digital channels – as well as appropriate value-add features or products," says Watson.

As customers demand more from their digital experiences and loyalty schemes, retailers and financial institutions have an opportunity to add value.

Resonating with a new audience

In a digital world full of noise, it can be difficult for businesses to build an emotional connection with their customers.

According to a 2013 study from Monash University and AUT, functional customer benefits can drive engagement, help form an emotional bond, and improve brand loyalty.

Visa's recent report found that customers were more likely to engage with loyalty programmes offered by brands they had an emotional connection with.

According to Watson, there is an opportunity to build stronger emotional bonds through loyalty schemes.

"Brands need to think beyond the loyalty programme and look at the bigger picture; how to foster an emotional connection. Brands that forge a connection will be repaid with attitudinal and behavioural loyalty."

According to Watson, there are three great ways to build a better connection:

"Enhance the digital experience and convenience, deliver instant rewards, and make traditional rewards work harder for the customer," he says.

Roughly 74% of customers prefer loyalty programmes that offer smaller, more accessible rewards that allow them to redeem points more frequently.

A new approach

Businesses are beginning to look beyond traditional loyalty schemes, introducing innovative new ways to build brand loyalty.

According to Watson, businesses can deliver value-add with products like budgeting tools, and can enhance their apps to build a more empathic user experience.

A rewards experience should be "real-time, dynamic, and targeted", he says. Businesses can also make their rewards programme fun by introducing a "gamified" experience.

"There are apps that allow you to spin a digital wheel, with the chance of different rewards each time you buy. Features like that are a fun way to engage, and give instant gratification."

The next generation of companies is thinking outside of the box. Upstreet, an Australian rewards app, rewards customers with fractional shares in participating brands they spend with. The incentivisation has been proven to build brand loyalty, with customers who own shares in the companies they shop with purchasing more frequently from that company and less from competitors. Upstreet plans to launch in New Zealand later this year, and Watson highlights the business as a loyalty programme to watch.

"It's a really clever and novel way of building engagement and what we call 'sticky' loyalty," Watson notes.

According to Visa's research, Kiwis prefer programmes that deliver instant rewards to spend, rather than being required to save and accumulate points over time.

Forging a new path

As customers demand more from their digital experiences and loyalty schemes, retailers and financial institutions have an opportunity to add value. Visa believes the companies who win the loyalty and engagement game will reap the benefits in the long term.

Watson says: "Customers are looking for an evolution in how companies engage with them.

"From our point of view, loyalty programme engagement is ripe for further innovation and needs to be reimagined in the market," he adds. "We're working hard to ensure Visa's insights and data can help New Zealand businesses leapfrog tried and true methods to build new solutions and world-class loyalty programmes."

