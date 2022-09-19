NZ sharemarket slips 0.4% ahead of big central bank rate calls

The New Zealand sharemarket began the week on the back foot, losing 48 points by the closing bell on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index fell 0.4% to 11,531, following a 0.7% decline on Friday. The index has gained ground so far this quarter, which it began at 10,868, but is down so far this year, from 13,033.

Tina Teng​, CMC Markets analyst, said the New Zealand market was under pressure due to a sell-off in risk assets across the board ahead of rate decisions from four big central banks this week, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

In New Zealand, expectations are rising that the Reserve Bank may have to act more aggressively to slow the economy, following the release of data on Thursday showing a 1.7% rise in gross domestic product on top of inflation running at a 32-year-high of 7.3%.

READ MORE:

* Ian McCrae: From hand-to-mouth startup to world-leading health software company

* Sharemarket falls as investors fear more aggressive interest rate hikes

* Explainer: Which parts of the NZ economy are out of whack



The Reserve Bank releases its next rate decision on October 5, expected to be another 50 basis point rise in the official cash rate to 3.50%.

“The macro headwinds, such as rising rates and slowdowns in economic growth have been pressing on stock markets in general,” Teng said.

123rf stock market, sharemarket, generic

“However, a bright side for the New Zealand markets is that a recovery in business confidence has been supporting businesses with positive outlooks, typically in energy and travel-related stocks, such as Meridian Energy, Contact Energy, Air New Zealand, and Auckland International Airport.”

Meridian Energy was flat at $5.12, Contact Energy was also flat, at $7,85, and Auckland Airport rose 0.6% to $7.66.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 0.2% at $19.50, Ebos rose, 1.1% to $38.47, and Ryman gained 1.1% to $9.05.

Mercury Energy fell 0.5% to $6.00, Spark lost 1.3% to $5.03, Infratil was down 0.4% at $9.10, a2 Milk lost 1.4% to $6.15, and Air New Zealand fell 2.1% to 68c.

There were 86 falls and 57 rises amongst the 185 stocks traded. Turnover was valued at just $72 million.

Across the Tasman, the S&P/ASX200 Index was virtually flat, down just 1.7 points at 6737 in late afternoon trading, while shares fell across Asia.

On Wall Street on Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3873. It is now down 18.7% so far this year, and sank 4.8% for the week, with much of the loss coming from a 4.3% rout on Tuesday following a surprisingly hot report on US inflation.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5% to 30,822, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.9% to 11,448.

On Friday FedEx sank 21.4% for its biggest single-day sell-off on record after warning investors that profits for its fiscal first-quarter will likely fall short of forecasts because of a drop-off in business.

The package delivery service is also shuttering storefronts and corporate offices and expects business conditions to further weaken.

Oil prices rose. International benchmark Brent crude oil rose 72 cents to US$92.07 per barrel.

- With AP