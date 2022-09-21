Woman to get parental leave payments three years after her baby was born

A woman who was wrongly advised that she would not qualify for paid parental leave will now get the payments three years after her baby was born.

Nicolli Ramos Barbosa​ told the Employment Relations Authority she did not apply for parental leave payments for her child born in October 2019 because her accountant at the time said her gross income meant she was not entitled to them.

Barbosa engaged a new accountant in late 2021 who told her she was in fact entitled to the payments.

In March 2022, she applied for payments for the period between October 21, 2019, and March 22, 2020, but Inland Revenue declined her application because it was more than a year after her child was born.

READ MORE:

* Mall security guard accused of taking cleaners' food resigns amid tirade of abuse

* Locked out Kawerau workers accept higher Essity pay offer with 'relief'

* Ex-worker to pay $45k after giving employer's secrets to Australian rival



Her employer, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, had discretion to allow irregular applications under the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act but declined to because it was too late, said ERA member Rachel Larmer​ in a determination dated September 16.

Barbosa and MBIE both agreed on the facts, and filed a joint memorandum to the authority in August.

“In particular, the respondent accepted that the reason for the late parental leave payments application was because the applicant had been given incorrect advice by her former accountant,” Larmer said.

“Had the application been made in time, it would have been granted.”

Unsplash A woman was wrongly advised by her accountant that she would not qualify for paid parental leave for her baby born in 2019.

Under the act, a parent had to apply for parental leave payments before returning to work or before their child’s first birthday, whichever was the earliest.

However, MBIE was able to approve an application made later than that if it was reasonable and the person was acting in good faith.

“MBIE did not dispute that the applicant had acted in good faith or that the ‘irregularity’ [meaning delay in applying for parental leave payments] occurred because the applicant was incorrectly advised by her former accountant that she did not qualify for such payments,” Larmer said.

The authority has previously ordered parental leave payments be paid to parents who were given the wrong information.

In one case, when an applicant was given the wrong advice by Inland Revenue, MBIE acknowledged the tax department’s mistake but the parent did not meet the threshold to receive the payments.

“However, in cases where the delay was reasonable due to extenuating circumstances, delays of five, six and nine and a half months were held to be reasonable, and have resulted in the authority exercising its discretion in favour of the parent who had applied for a review of MBIE’s parental leave payment decisions.”

The authority ordered MBIE to exercise its discretion to approve Barbosa’s application so she would receive the payments she would have, had her application been made in time.

Barbosa represented herself, so there was no issue about legal costs, but MBIE was ordered to reimburse her the filing fee of $71.56.