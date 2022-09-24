Helloworld ordered to pay $30,000 and three months' wages over redundancy

Travel agency Helloworld has been ordered to pay $30,000 in compensation to a worker made redundant in 2020, and to pay three months’ wages.

Paula Sundin​ had worked for Helloworld since 2016, and was dismissed through redundancy in October 2020.

The company initially assured Sundin her role was not impacted by restructuring, then out of the blue said her role was to change, then sought her agreement without giving her time or detail to consider the change.

At the time she was dismissed Sundin was associate network leader, responsible for the 250 outlets in New Zealand that were not branded Helloworld, she told the Employment Relations Authority.

READ MORE:

* Woman to get parental leave payments three years after her baby was born

* Mall security guard accused of taking cleaners' food resigns amid tirade of abuse

* Pita Pit to pay $35k to ex-employee it made redundant after its mistake



Four days after the first Covid-19 level 4 lockdown was announced on March 23, 2020, Helloworld told staff that the business would go into close down with immediate effect.

On March 30, Sundin was told she was one of the skeleton team who would remain working. With no discussion or agreement, her hours were reduced to 24 hours a week and her pay was also reduced.

Because of her workload and responsibilities, she continued to work full-time hours and used her annual leave to ‘top up’ her reduced pay, she told the authority.

UNSPLASH Travel agency Helloworld is ordered to pay $30,000 in compensation to a travel agent made redundant in 2020, and to pay her three months’ wages.

In early June, chief executive Simon McKearney​ resigned. On June 23 another New Zealand-based Helloworld manager told Sundin she was to be appointed to the role of branded and associate network leader.

Sundin was “blind-sided” because the role did not exist, and she understood the business structure would not change. The manager also mentioned other changes to the business structure.

“Ms Sundin said she found this conversation concerning and stressful,” said authority member Marija Urlich​. Sundin asked McKearney​ if a restructure was likely, and he assured her it was not.

Then on June 29, Helloworld announced a business restructure review. McKearney again assured Sundin the retail structure would not change, and her role would not change.

When Sundin received the proposed restructure document, it showed no change to her role, and she did not see the need to provide feedback.

On July 31, McKearney told Sundin she would receive a confirmation letter that day, and she would be back to a full-time salary in a new role of retail marketing.

“When Ms Sundin said there had been no consultation or conversation with her about the role change Mr McKearney said this was it.”

The letter for the role of retail marketing included a 20% reduction in full-time salary. It did not include a position description, reporting lines, or whether the changes arose from the restructuring. She was asked to indicate her acceptance and return the letter.

“Ms Sundin said she was speechless. She said though this role had been ‘floated’ by the general manager in the 23 June conversation it had not been included in the restructuring proposal and from this she had understood it was discarded.”

The role of associate network leader still existed, and given the lack of clarity she continued to perform her existing role.

On August 10 her lawyer wrote to Helloworld raising a personal grievance and inviting a response.

Ten days later Helloworld emailed staff and external customers that Sundin was leaving the business, and the next day the announcement of her departure from Helloworld was announced in an industry publication.

Sundin was advised in October by Helloworld that she was dismissed as a result of redundancy, when she did not accept the alternative position.

Urlich said Helloworld appeared to have run a parallel ‘variation’ process concerning Sundin, excluding her from the restructuring process because it wanted to keep her skills but reduce costs.

There was not enough evidence to show that Sundin’s dismissal was for a genuine business need, and the lack of consultation was unfair, she said.

Helloworld told the authority it was a decision a fair and reasonable employer would have made.

Helloworld was ordered to pay Sundin $30,000 as compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings. It was also ordered to pay her three months wages. The costs were reserved.