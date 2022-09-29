A pumpkin sets the course for motel worker's unjustifiable dismissal

It kicked off with a pumpkin and ended with a Palmerston North motor lodge having to pay more than $21,000 to a former staffer for unjustified dismissal.

Fitzherbert Regency Motor Lodge was ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to pay $18,000 in compensation and $3481 in wages and benefits to Michelle Smith​ after she resigned in early 2019.

Smith started work at motor lodge as a receptionist in 2014, and her responsibilities increased from 2018 to the point that she was expected to be available outside of hours and even while on leave.

Smith said she was ridiculed, belittled, sworn at and also ignored. An “excessive reaction” by the motor lodge manager in November 2018 eventually led to what she claimed was constructive dismissal.

The purchase of a pumpkin in September 2018 sparked the first example of “improper responses” towards Smith. Motor lodge owner Gerald Haddon​​ was incensed by the purchase, for a meal for a school group, and berated Smith in front of staff and guests “for some time”, she told the ERA.

Haddon stopped when manager Kevin Davey​ intervened, and he later apologised.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The purchase of a pumpkin sparked the first example of “improper responses” which led to Michelle Smith’s unjustified dismissal.

On November 12. Smith was called by a cleaner who was embarrassed to wake up a guest who had a late check-out time. Smith told Davey​ who shouted at her within hearing of guests and staff.

The verbal “dressing down” and the removal of duties including booking left Smith in tears. She took a few days off due to the stress.

Smith said she was abused or yelled at by Haddon and Davey a number of times over the following week or two, although in the worst incident, on December 6, she was physically intimidated by a colleague.

The buildup to the final straw came on December 18 when Haddon, who was going on an overseas trip, told Smith she was in charge of rostering staff over the Christmas period and he expected her to keep the “hours under control”.

“She says she feared this as she felt Mr Haddon would hold her responsible for any cost blow out yet she had no real control,” said ERA member Michael Loftus in his determination dated September 22.

Davey put someone else in charge of rostering, which led to cleaners being rostered to start earlier than normal and before guests checked out, increasing staff wages for the period.

Smith also had to process staff wages for three weeks despite being on leave. She found the hours she was paying the cleaners were up 50% than she would have expected.

“I was completely sick and scared about the huge telling off I would be getting when Mr Haddon returned,” she said.

In January 2019, Smith told Haddon and his partner that she was resigning, which they accepted with reluctance and said they were sorry to see her go.

She said she had felt forced to resign, but Haddon did not understand the reasons for her resignation. In an email to him, she said could not say anything to Davey or other staff without “being ridiculed, belittled, accused of being a liar, being sworn at and often simply ignored”.

Haddon told the ERA the resignation came as a shock, but he did nothing about it on the grounds of “what could I do?”. Haddon’s partner said she knew Smith was not happy but did not pass on concerns to Haddon because she felt like “piggy in the middle”.

The motor lodge owner argued that Smith’s conduct contributed to the dysfunctional relationships, and that she chose to resign and was not dismissed, constructively or otherwise.

Loftus found that Smith was unjustifiably dismissed, and the $18,000 in compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings was an above average amount.