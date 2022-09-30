Hospo workers roast Wellington's Avida bar for its facetious job ad

The New Zealand hospitality industry is battling a labour shortage which has been exacerbated by the border closure and the departure of many migrant workers. (Video first published in July 2021)

A Wellington bar’s job advertisement for a duty manager who can take a joke and “won’t cry every day on the floor” has angered hospitality workers who say it makes light of trauma suffered by people in the industry.

However, Avida bar manager Alan Roberts​ said it was a tongue in cheek attempt to highlight the struggles of hospitality workers and tied in with Mental Health Awareness Week.

The position of duty manager, also in charge of social media marketing, started about $25 an hour.

“Do not apply if you’ll need nights off because your band has a gig,” read the advert posted on a number of hospitality worker sites.

“Do not apply if you’ll need weekends off because you have a gallery opening.”

It called for a duty manager who “won’t quit after 2 months, who works hard and doesn’t think she/he [is] doing me a favour by working here, who can take a joke and won’t cry every day on the floor”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Avida bar manager Alan Roberts​ said the job advert was a tongue in cheek attempt to highlight the struggles of hospitality workers.

It concludes: “please bring your banter and humour, you will need it!”

Roberts said most people did not “read between the lines”, and he had set out to shock.

“Whatever I described in the ad was actually our daily routine, every day of what we struggle with. I'm not trying to justify myself, it was actually saying something that everybody thinks.”

He tried to provide a safe environment for staff at Avida, but there were customers that had made his staff cry.

“I have to pick up the pieces. They're young girls, 17 some of them, this is their first job.”

Five people had already applied to the job advertisement, which he copied from a website.

David White/Stuff Some hospitality workers suffered trauma and poverty in the industry, said Chloe Ann-King of Raise The Bar.

Chloe Ann-King​, founder of hospitality workers’ union Raise the Bar, said the advert may have been meant as a joke, but it was not professional and made light of issues that were traumatic for many people in the industry.

“Many of our members do break down on shift, whether that is because their employer is bullying them, or is making sexist or racist jokes,” she said.

Recent research by the Human Rights Commission into workplace bullying and harassment showed that 43% of hospitality workers aged under 30 had experienced sexual harassment.

There had been a huge reaction from workers, including outside Wellington, she said.

“Even though it's a laugh for him, he's really speaking to systemic issues causing widespread harm and trauma and poverty in our industry.”

Some employers were going out of their way to recruit and retain workers, but the industry continued to lose experienced staff.

Veteran hospitality worker Anna Krykunivsky​ said the advert created a bit of uproar among hospo workers.

Many people did not know whether to take it seriously, but it appeared to be serious.

“It says, ‘bring banter, you'll need it’. For me, requiring banter is a bit of a red flag. It covers sexual innuendo or psychological abuse that is actually unacceptable, but it just hides under that umbrella of banter.”

Krykunivsky said she had worked in hospitality for about 16 years in places ranging from pubs to restaurants to high-end lodges, and as a sommelier in Queenstown.

“While I haven't owned a business, I know the industry pretty well. I know that it's going to take a lot of collective work to make better workplaces.”

A good job advertisement would offer a liveable income, a nutritious staff meal, a mentally and physically safe workplace, clear job description, fun working atmosphere, and provisions for at least legal minimum breaks.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The position of duty manager at Avida was also in charge of social media marketing, and started about $25 an hour.

“In hospitality, we're always serving others, but we need to look after our people first, because we can't pour from not a full cup,” she said.

“If we've got employers that are thinking about how to look after staff and what the benefits for staff are, then we've got the foundation for everything going better.”

Another hospitality worker, who did not wish to be named due to concern for her career prospects, said the job advert showed a lack of self-awareness.

“At one of my last jobs, I got bullied a lot and I had to do the classic go to the bathroom for a five-minute break, and just cry in the bathroom for five minutes and then pull yourself together and go back out.

“I've had to put up with a lot of those jokes from older male managers, as a young woman. And it's like, Hey, bro, that's not f...ing funny.”

Power imbalances in the hospitality industry were also a concern, she said.

“Employers have so much power over workers because workers are generally young and generally women and generally migrants, they're low paid, so they don't have a lot of bargaining power.

“Abuse is really normalised, name-calling, bullying, personal insults. Getting abused by your manager is part of the culture. Overworking people, denying breaks, breaking labour laws.”