Transpower monitors cold snap, but power supplies set to meet demand

Snow warnings are in place for many areas as a cold snap slowly moves up the country.

The unseasonal cold snap hitting New Zealand is creating uncertainty about how much electricity will be used, but the lights will stay on, says national grid operator Transpower.

Spring is well under way, but parts of the country were experiencing winter conditions on Wednesday, including snow in the South Island. Thursday was expected to feel bitterly cold around much of the country, Metservice warned.

The cold snap was unusual for this time of year, and its arrival during school holidays when demand was usually expected to be lower created some uncertainty, said Transpower operations general manager Stephen Jay​.

There were also some uncertainties around the direction and strength of the expected wind.

READ MORE:

* Power cut risk probably gone for this year, but what about next year?

* Rio Tinto and Meridian square up for another round of brinkmanship at Bluff

* Spring snow is down to huge gulf between temperature of ocean and the air almost a mile above it



Generators were offering enough power into the system and Transpower did not expect any impact on consumers’ electricity, he said.

Transpower was holding an online briefing on Wednesday afternoon for industry participants to discuss residual generation on Thursday and Friday.

Jay said “the unique situation provides an ideal opportunity for us to meet with industry to discuss the challenges and remind participants of our processes for dealing with low residual situations”.

Residual generation is the difference between expected demand and generation offered into the market. If that drops below the level desired as a buffer, Transpower will issue a notice to the industry requesting extra generation.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A road sign is covered with snow near Timaru on Wednesday.

“For example, we did that at 3am on Tuesday due to the additive impact of a number of small changes on both the demand and supply sides. In the end, we got through the morning peak with residuals slightly below the buffer we like to keep in the system but still at a comfortable level,” he said.

“Balancing supply and demand within the electricity system is what we do each and every day regardless of the weather.

We are constantly monitoring generation and demand through our market schedules, which provide a picture of load forecasts, generation offers and demand bids. ”

Transpower worked with MetService to predict changes in weather that could affect demand and wind generation, and worked with industry to ensure there was enough generation available and that reserves would cover any sudden faults or changes in demand.

The state-owned enterprise called on power companies to up their generation several times over winter. However, there was only one day, on June 23, when it lowered demand by asking lines companies to remotely turn off some customers’ hot water cylinders.