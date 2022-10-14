Employment surveys – do they tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth?

Although employee wellness surveys are a central tool for gathering data about how employees are faring, they have drawbacks that need to be considered.

Engagement surveys that measure employee satisfaction have long been recognised as valuable tools to keep businesses running smoothly. Given the many bumps and pitfalls littering the modern workplace, such as the pandemic, the Great Resignation and the Quiet Quitting movement, it is more important than ever for workplaces to maintain a continued focus on employee engagement.

Although employee wellness surveys are a central tool for gathering data about how employees are faring, they have drawbacks that need to be considered. For example, a yearly or six-monthly survey will only provide a snapshot in time and may not reflect the dynamic, changing needs of employees. As well, if the individuals completing the survey don't feel psychologically safe (such as the fear that negative comments will come back to haunt them), they either won't engage with the survey or won't be honest.

Jane Kennelly, general manager of wellbeing at Skills Consulting Group, which provides diagnostic tools to workplaces, says surveys don't necessarily tell, "the whole truth and nothing but the truth," so the addition of other tools, alongside surveys, can make a significant difference to improving wellbeing in the workplace.

"In this day and age, with the pressure and anxiety people are under, we have to question whether a once-a-year engagement survey is going to cut the mustard," says Kennelly.

"It's an interesting exercise, but with so much changing so quickly, it does not enable an organisation to be an active listener, which is what leaders need to be doing right now.

"To combat the void, we have been developing wellbeing navigation diagnostic tools which allow organisations to get to the nub of the issue, identify the problem areas and to do it regularly."

One of the latest diagnostic tools is an AI platform called Text Pulse. Text Pulse is a two-way text messaging system that uses artificial intelligence for predictive analysis, while also providing one-on-one human interaction by a team of Wellbeing Angels who regularly, proactively check on the wellbeing of employees, spotting situations needing intervention and support.

"We're supporting 11,000 apprentices weekly in this particular program," says Kennelly, "and we have intercepted 74 issues of extreme urgency such as suicidal ideation, since February.

"The unique difference here is that it is a proactive programme. It fosters that feeling of genuine care because we're not waiting for people to finally make the tough call to ask for help, instead we're reaching out to the individuals to check in on them.

"To be able to communicate with eleven thousand people weekly or fortnightly is extraordinary. It would be impossible and costly to do this in human hours – and even more exciting, this is with a cohort who are on building sites and on roofs, so there is no barrier to inclusion. It's an incredibly powerful tool."

Melissa Crawford, director of Tech with Heart, says the last five years have seen great leaps in the development of wellbeing navigation diagnostic tools.

"We've now got some really grunty technology which uses lead indicators rather than lag indicators. Rather than getting a report telling you how people have been feeling, it can give you informationon what might lay ahead. You may have some staff retention issues, or people who are likely to leave in the next six months in certain areas, or you may have a heightened level of stress or burnout developoing in some areas."

Kennelly and Crawford agree employment surveys are still an important part of the mix but business leaders need to also consider the shortfalls and include other, complementary diagnostic tools.

"Relying on engagement surveys alone," says Kennelly, "is to look at just one data set at one point in time. Although it may be indicative of that snapshot in time, for that snapshot, it could be just a solo canary in the mine.

"To get to grips with the issues that are impacting an organisation, particularly in light of external drivers that are causing so much stress, businesses need to devise other ways to listen to their people."

Crawford says businesses have been using these kinds of tools for a long time in the customer service areas but they're just starting to accelerate in the employee space.

"If you told companies they had to cut off getting feedback from their customers, they would be horrified, yet they often cut off getting feedback from their own employees, which arguably, is an organisations most important customer and ambassador."

