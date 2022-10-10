Beauty salon fired nail technician by text, ordered to pay $35k

An Auckland nail technician who was monitored by video and “harassed” by a Fijian-based acquaintance of the salon owner was unjustifiably dismissed after eight days’ work.

Bliss Beauty NZ, owned by motor mechanic Ronald Narayan​, has been ordered to pay more than $35,000 in penalties, interest and compensation after firing Sonja Potgieter​.

Ronica Devi​, who was in Fiji and knew the beauty business, was giving Narayan a hand including monitoring the salon by CCTV, but she was not a controlling third party and was not part of the dismissal, the Employment Relations Authority found.

Potgieter​ started working for Bliss Beauty in October 2020 with 14 years’ experience at a beauty salon in South Africa. She, her husband and two young children had moved to New Zealand just over a year earlier.

Potgieter did not receive her employment agreement until nearly two weeks after starting the job, on October 21.

That evening she was told by BBL owner and sole director Ronald Narayan​ in a text that:

“Due to not enough wrk in company for nails

we closing nail side hope

u understand thanx for

your service [sic]”

Potgieter concluded she had been dismissed by the text, and by a phone call from the salon manager. She got no notice of her dismissal, and was not paid in lieu of notice until two months later when she received four weeks’ pay.

Supplied Bliss Beauty has to pay more than $35,000 in penalties, interest and compensation after firing Sonja Potgieter.

In a letter to Bliss Beauty about two weeks later, giving notice of a personal grievance, Potgieter’s representative said: “Throughout her few weeks of employment, Mrs Potgieter reports she was continually harassed by text and email to late at night from Mr Narayan’s partner ‘Veronica’.

“Veronica is reported to reside overseas and would monitor the staff by video camera all day. She is then reported to have frequently contacted Mrs Potgieter outside her hours of work via text or email, haranguing her about how long it would take her to do nails and comparing her to other (cheaper) nail bars in the area.”

The authority had earlier found in June that Devi was a controlling third party, but ERA member Alastair Dumbleton​ said in the determination dated October 4 that she was not, despite the salon manager saying she regarded Devi as her boss.

“Ms Devi has maintained that there was no contract or arrangement between herself and Mr Narayan or BBL, and that she had simply been helping him as a friend and former employer when she communicated with Ms Potgieter about her work,” Dumbleton said.

“The communications were daily but remote, by text, because Ms Devi resided in Fiji. Ms Devi was also able to watch Ms Potgieter working in the salon, by means of CCTV installed for security purposes.”

Narayan indicated to the ERA he had just suspended Potgieter, and her employment only ended in November when he received the personal grievance letter. However, the ERA rejected that argument.

The ERA also rejected Naryan’s argument that Potgieter was dismissed after a 90-day trial.

Potgieter had been devastated by the abrupt dismissal from her first job in New Zealand, Dumbleton said.

“Ms Potgieter was vulnerable worker as a recent immigrant seeking her first job in New Zealand and prepared to work at the lowest lawful rate of the minimum wage.”

Bliss Beauty was ordered to pay $23,500 in compensation to Potgieter, reimburse her lost wages of $4940, and pay her interest on those wages.

Bliss Beauty also had to pay a penalty of $7000 for failing to provide a written employment agreement. Of that sum, $2000 was to go to the Crown and $5000 to Potgieter.

No orders were made against Narayan.