By the numbers: Breaking down the top 1% in NZ and the world

New Zealand is a wealthy country, even if we don’t all feel a million bucks at the moment.

Aotearoa has many millionaires and a few billionaires, and many Kiwis are among the richest people in the world.

We break down some of the numbers on how many big cheeses there are in Aotearoa, and how we compare with other countries.

Figures are for the 2021 year, from Credit Suisse’s latest annual wealth report.

Millions and billions

New Zealand has 347,000 adults worth US$1 million or more. If that was a town, the population would be within cooee of Christchurch, and significantly bigger than Wellington.

In just one year, the ranks of New Zealand millionaires swelled by 121,513 people.

A decade earlier, there were 63,000 Kiwis worth US$1m which is more a Porirua or Napier-sized city.

Richest of the rich

We also have more people in the super rich league.

New Zealand has 8000 people worth between US$10m and US$50m, or a Kerikeri’s worth. There are 316 people worth US$50m to US$100m, and just over 100 Kiwis are worth between US$100m and US$500m.

Twelve of us are worth US$500m or more. In Australia it was 109 people, 110 in the United Kingdom, and 253 in Russia, before it invaded Ukraine in February.

In China, 1282 people are worth US$500m and over, and in the United States there are 1726 people.

Top 1%

The rise of the world’s 1%ers hasn’t been even in the past decade. They’ve risen sharply in New Zealand, China and the US, but fallen in Australia and the UK.

There are 281,000 Kiwis in the global top 1%, compared with 1.7 million Australians, 2.2 million in the UK, 5.1 million in China and 22.2 million in the US.

In 2011, there were 104,000 in New Zealand, in Australia there were 1.8 million, in the UK there were 2.8 million, in China there were 1.6 million, and in the US there were 12.5 million.

In Russia last year, 300,000 people were in the top 1%.

How rich is the 1%?

In New Zealand, the wealthiest 1% of Kiwis account for 20.1% of all wealth, similarly in Australia where it’s 21.8%, and the UK where it’s 21.1%.

In China the top 1% account for 30.5% of wealth, in the US it’s 35.1%, and in Russia it’s 58.6%.

Home on the wealth range

In New Zealand, the biggest group has wealth between US$100,000 to US$1m, which makes up 53% of adults. There are 20.6% of adults in the poorest group, with wealth under US$10,000.

Compare that with Australia, where just 9.2% of adults are in the lowest bracket, and 59.5% in the US$100,000 to US$1m group.

In China, 66% of adults have wealth between US$10,000 and U$100,000. In Russia, two-thirds of adults have wealth under US$10,000, and in the UK the most adults are in the $100,000 to US$1m group (50%).

The US has a more even distribution of people. There are 22% of adults in the poorest group, 29% in the next group, 38% in the US$100,000 to US$1m bracket, and 9.7% in the million-plus.

Debt

New Zealand’s debt is comparatively low. Kiwi adults owe US$52,957 each compared with Australians’ US$102,558 debt.

Kiwis’ debt has more than halved in the past decade, from 22% as a share of gross wealth to 10% last year. Australia’s debt has fallen from 20% to 15% of gross wealth.

In 2011, non-financial assets – including housing – made up 73% of adults’ gross wealth in New Zealand, but that fell to 48% last year. In Australia, non-financial assets fell from 64% to 61%.

Over that period, KiwiSaver funds under management have jumped from NZ$9.1 billion in 2011 to NZ$89.7b in 2021.

123rf New Zealand’s debt per adult is comparatively low.

House prices

Over the year, New Zealand house prices rose 25.2%, picking up pace from a 0.7% increase in 2020.

Australia’s house prices jumped 30.7% last year. In Russia, house prices were up 13.9%, in China they rose 2.4%, and in the US they were up 9.1%.

When it came to share prices, New Zealand was underwater with a 5.4% decline over the year. Australia saw a 12.4% rise, and in the all-important US market share prices were up 23.2%.

Wealth inequality

New Zealand is more unequal in terms of wealth than Australia, although it has improved over the past decade while Australia’s has declined.

As measured by Gini value, in which 70 is relatively low and 80-plus is relatively high, New Zealand has a Gini value of 70.0. That was down from 72.2 a decade earlier.

Australia’s Gini value of 66.2 was up from 62.6 in 2011. The US Gini value of 85.0 was up from 82.4, and the UK’s 70.6 was up from 67.

“By any standard, wealth inequality is high in all countries and exceptionally high in some,” Credit Suisse said in the report.