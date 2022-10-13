Where to now for Ruapehu skifield with RAL in administration?

Skiiers and snowboarders may be back on Ruapehu next year as normal with the skifield operator in new hands if the company’s administrators get the outcome they seek.

But that is far from certain in what is described as “a challenging assignment” by voluntary administrator John Fisk​, from PwC.

Debt-laden Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, which operates the Whakapapa and Tūroa skifields, was put into voluntary administration this week to see if the business could be saved.

The company is the largest employer in the region, with about 196 staff across the two ski areas at the moment, and up to 700 workers at the season’s peak.

Fisk said for the business to continue, the assets would probably end up being sold to a new entity.

“The company at the moment has debts of over $40 million, so I imagine it's unlikely to be recapitalising the existing business, it'll be essentially a new business,” Fisk said.

ROBERT STEVEN/Stuff Debt-laden Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, which operates the Whakapapa and Tūroa skifields, was put into voluntary administration this week.

“The worst possible situation here is liquidation, where snow groomers and vehicles and movable equipment is all sold off piecemeal.”

Because the skifields are within the Tongariro National Park, that would trigger a ‘make good’ provision in RAL’s Department of Conservation access arrangement, he said.

The cost to remove all the infrastructure on the mountain would be enormous, in the “multiple millions”, and would end up being covered by the Crown.

“If you had to take off not just the above ground infrastructure, but below ground as well, you look at all the piping and concrete foundations and the number of buildings that are here, as well as the number of lifts, it's really significant.”

The administrators would call a meeting of creditors next Friday, with venues in Wellington, Auckland and Whakapapa to enable creditors from around the country to attend.

That meeting was to confirm the appointment of administrators, and whether a committee should be formed to help.

On Monday there would be a meeting with bondholders which had funded the $25m Sky Waka gondola on Whakapapa. There would also be a meeting with other stakeholders including iwi, DOC, and representatives of the 16,000 life pass holders.

The number of creditors was unknown at this stage, and could include the life pass holders.

Fisk said the time frame was not clear yet, but they would need to move “reasonably quickly” if the skifield was to open next year.

Tom Lee/Stuff A lack of snow compounded the skifield operator’s problems.

It was not clear if that was possible yet, or how quickly people could move to achieve a ski season in 2023.

“There's a lot of summer maintenance that is needed to be done, and that includes ordering parts from overseas and things that need commitments made shortly, to be able to logistically open for the next season.”

The administrators were looking for a solution that was sustainable for all parties in the long term. A lot of livelihoods in Ohakune, Taupō, National Park, Tūrangi relied on the visitors to the mountain.

“This is a challenging assignment,” Fisk said.

“It’s a very unique sort of business, and it touches on so many parts of the community. It's right up there in terms of challenge and one that we're really focused on trying to get the best possible outcome from.”

A lack of snow this year compounded the skifield operator’s problems. Tūroa was forced to close for the season last week, three weeks earlier than planned, although Whakapapa is expected to remain open until Labour weekend.