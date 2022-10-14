Cheat sheet: What is Ruapehu Alpine Lifts and what went wrong

Like the volcano on which it sits, there were rumblings for some time about ski field operator Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

Over the years it has called for help from the Government and other funders, and carried on through good snow years and poor ones.

This week, the operator of Whakapapa and Turoa skifields went into voluntary administration after a number of issues, from lack snow to the lingering effects of Covid, formed a perfect storm.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly of RAL.

What is RAL?

The company was formed to support the development of Whakapapa ski field in the early 1950s, after the area’s potential for development was spotted by a group of “enthusiastic skiers”.

Growing Whakapapa ski area was the primary goal of RAL, then in December 2000 it bought Turoa Ski Area.

Simon Maude/Stuff RAL was formed to support the development of Whakapapa ski field in the early 1950s.

RAL does not pay dividends or tax, but reinvests all profits into maintaining and developing the ski areas “for the benefit of the public and to promote snow sports”.

Its structure made it hard to get enough capital to satisfy its bankers, and to raise money for big development.

What is unique about RAL?

It operates in a National Park, and is reliant on the large but distant Auckland market.

It doesn't have particularly large local skier markets like the southern fields do with Queenstown and Wanaka, and Christchurch within reach, said Otago University professor of tourism James Higham​.

Operating in a National Park, under a Department of Conservation concession, there are restrictions on how the company can expand.

For example, RAL’s concession limits visitor numbers to the ski field to a maximum 5500 people per day.

The financial situation

The company has swung from boom years to lean years over its lifetime.

Ten years ago, RAL posted an operating profit of $2.2 million, following a $171,412 loss the previous year, in 2011.

That year, general manager Dave Mazey said skier numbers were disappointing despite reasonably good winter snow, partly due to the Rugby World Cup, and ongoing impacts from the Global Financial Crisis.

At the time, in April 2012, it had assets valued at $361,539 and liabilities worth $10.5m.

Last year, the company posted a loss of $5.9m, an improvement on the previous year’s $22m loss, and had assets worth $62.4m and liabilities worth $51.8m.

The Covid

RAL said it was trading well at the start of winter, but the significant disruption from the Alert level 4 lockdown in August 2021 was the main factor in the year’s loss.

Covid was definitely a factor that led to a couple of extremely tough seasons, said Higham.

“When you're very reliant on particularly Auckland, and then Covid arrives and Auckland has had an extraordinary sequence of lockdowns, then this really does begin to look like a perfect storm in terms of the challenges that those ski areas have faced.”

Since 2012, winter visitors were between 300,000 and 350,000 until a boom year in 2018 when they hit about 450,000, and nearly 400,000 in 2019 when the Sky Waka gondola opened.

When the pandemic hit, winter numbers slid to about 300,000 in 2020 and fell to 250,000 last year.

TOM LEE/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times A lack of snow heaped pressure on a business already struggling with Covid disruption.

The snow

Then of course, this year, there's been the added challenge of climate-related lack of snow. But there have been warnings for some time about that.

“The North Island ski fields we've known for some time and more are vulnerable to climate change than the southern ski fields,” Higham said.

“The modelling was telling us that around 2050, 2060, through to 2100, it was going to become more and more marginal for ski fields, but within the New Zealand context, particularly for the more northern ski fields.”

Paul Anderson, chief executive of NZ Ski, says while this has been a bad year, “I'd be quite confident that the snow will be far, far better next year, because what they've had this year is a very unusually low snowfall year”.

The debt

When it went into voluntary administration this week, it had debts “over $40m”, Pwc’s John Fisk said.

In 2018 RAL changed its sources of long-term finance so it could carry out its $100m programme of new investment in ski areas, rather than relying on life passes and bank debt paid for by retained earnings.

It raised $13.5m through the sale of “Tourism Infrastructure Bonds” to local iwi, Taupō District Council, community trusts and private entities to fund the Sky Waka Gondola project at Whakapapa. It also received a $10m 10-year loan from MBIE’s Provincial Growth Fund, and a $0.5m loan from Ruapehu District Council for the gondola.

In 2020 it started looking for a long-term investor to stump up to $30m for new investments and growth, but failed and as a result it had to secure emergency funding from MBIE and ANZ to operate for the 2021 season.

Both MBIE and ANZ made the funding conditional on RAL changing its corporate structure to allow new capital. That did not chime with some RAL stakeholders, and the 16,000 life pass owners had their own thoughts about raising extra capital through them.

David Unwin/Stuff A lot of livelihoods depend on the Mt Ruapehu skifields around the mountain, including Ohakune.

Why RAL matters

A lot of livelihoods depend on the Mt Ruapehu ski fields at towns around the mountain, and in Taupō. Up to 700 staff also work on the mountain at its peak period each year, and hundreds of workers depend on it at other times.

Anderson was among those hoping the administrators could find their way to trade it to back to a successful business.

“It's a very important ski area for the country. It stimulates the Auckland and Wellington markets and it encourages more people to ski.

“Only a relatively small proportion of the population do actually ski, so the more people have got access to the mountains and access to snow sports, that's better for everyone who's operating in ski industry.”