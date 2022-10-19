Tenants' harrowing evidence of bloody mattresses, needles and a 'rat room'

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Auckland landlord Mauri Ora has been ordered to pay $201,000 after “harrowing” evidence was given to the Tenancy Tribunal of unsafe, filthy and crowded, unconsented rental properties.

At one property in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham there were mattresses with blood stains from previous tenants, needles and other drug paraphernalia among piles of rubbish, and broken windows.

One unoccupied room was blocked off by towels and referred to as the “rat room”.

The Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT), from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), successfully took three cases to the Tenancy Tribunal on behalf of 18 tenants across five properties managed by Mauri Ora Ltd.

Mauri Ora has appealed two of the decisions, which will be heard at the Auckland District Court.

All tenancies had instances of bonds not being lodged, unlawful clauses in tenancy agreements, and other breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act following an investigation by the TCIT, said Brett Wilson​, the team’s national manager.

At a property in Glen Eden there was rubbish inside and out, missing locks, a rat infestation, handles missing on kitchen taps, blocked sinks, no smoke alarms and an exposed septic tank that was accessible to children.

The property was described as “essentially unliveable” by the tribunal adjudicator, and the tenants preferred to move to emergency accommodation rather than stay there.

At the Sandringham property, the tenants and their children were living on the floor in a communal thoroughfare after Mauri Ora failed to repair a burst pipe in their unit. The tribunal adjudicator ordered a full refund of the rent they had paid.

The property also did not comply with fire safety requirements, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) found.

Another property in the suburb of Mt Albert was a two-storey home with five bedrooms upstairs, a self-contained two-bedroom flat downstairs, and a garage, which was unlawfully turned into four cramped bedsits where up to six people were living.

Smells at the property ranged from musty through pungent to offensive, an Auckland Council senior projects specialist told the tribunal.

There were no working smoke alarms, no fire or emergency evacuation scheme, no illuminated exit signs and no emergency lighting or backup system. All the rooms the inspectors could access were poorly lit and unventilated.

The tribunal also found that Mauri Ora failed to lodge bonds on 16 occasions. The company was ordered to refund $5400 in bonds to three tenants, and lodge $22,380 worth of bonds with MBIE’s Bond Centre for 14 tenants.

Mauri Ora unsuccessfully claimed its tenancy agreements required ‘security deposits’, and were not bonds. The tribunal found Mauri Ora committed unlawful acts for each failure to lodge a bond.

Termination clauses and fixed cleaning fees in Mauri Ora rental agreements were also unlawful.

“The tribunal was satisfied that Mauri Ora Ltd were aware of the premises’ non-compliance,” Wilson said.

TCIT filed three applications in the tribunal against Mauri Ora in October and November 2021. After a two-day hearing in early August, the tribunal ordered Mauri Ora to pay $187,750 in exemplary damages and $13,813.47 in compensation.

The owner of two of the properties, Ji Shen​, was jointly liable for some of the exemplary damages.

Mauri Ora was also found to have committed multiple breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act, including failing to comply with building health and safety requirements, provide working smoke alarms, lodge bonds, or provide required statements including written tenancy agreements.

A six-year restraining order meant that if Mauri Ora and Shen would be prosecuted in District Court if they rented out properties that did not comply with the Act.

“The most concerning element of the cases was that, as the orders highlighted, there had been several previous cases brought against Mauri Ora Ltd through the tribunal, all listing similar breaches,” Wilson said.

“There is no justification for the behaviour and ongoing non-compliance demonstrated by Mauri Ora Ltd and, with their previous experience at the tribunal, the company should have known better. Given the number of breaches found by TCIT, it shows a massive failing in the company’s business operations and a seemingly wilful lack of understanding of their obligations.”

Google Street View In May, Mauri Ora was ordered to pay $6550 after a separate property in West Auckland's Kelston had constant issues with sewage.

MBIE, which was continuing to look into Mauri Ora as the provider of similar properties, will pursue the orders through its collections team to return money to tenants.

MBIE said the tribunal did not release orders publicly when they had been appealed, as in the case with two of the orders concerning Mauri Ora.

In a separate tribunal case dated May, Mauri Ora was ordered to pay $6550 for failing to maintain a property in Kelston, entering it unlawfully and not lodging bond.

The tenants, who had to move out, said there were times they would flush the toilet and faeces and toilet paper would come out the other side of the house.