Rates income rises 99% for Otago Regional Council in six years

Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

For people looking at their rates bill wondering why it only ever seems to go up, spare a thought for people in Otago Regional Council’s catchment which had a 99% increase in rates income over six years.

Annual rates income for Otago Regional Council rose from $13.6 million in 2015 to $27m in 2021, according to Stats NZ data, the highest percentage increase in the country.

The council approved a general rate rise of 75% for 2021/22, and a further 18% increase for 2022/23, the Otago Daily Times reported.

Auckland Council saw the biggest rates income jump in dollar terms, up $515m from 2015 to $1.98 billion in 2021.

Otago Regional Council chief financial officer Nick Donnelly​ said annual operating expenditure also rose during the period, up 168% to $85.6m.

The increase was driven by a policy review, consents review and increased central government directives, Donnelly said.

Spending rose across the board, including the regional council funding the buses in Queenstown and a harbourmaster during the period.

Mike Reid​, principal policy adviser at Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), said central government took 90% of all taxes, and local government spent less than 10% of all public revenue.

Property taxes and rates remained about 2% of gross domestic product, the same percentage as 120 years ago, he said earlier in October.

Rates give citizens and their councils a high degree of discretion about how money is raised and spent. That could range from spending on big infrastructure projects to funding noise control officers.

However, LGNZ believed councils also needed a supplementary source of income.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan​ said there was “an element of frustration” about rate rises, particularly if people did not think they were getting the services they wanted or value for money.

“If you looked at rates versus general inflation, it's fairly clear they've been going up faster than general inflation, and probably faster than incomes over an extended period of time as well,” Kiernan said.

Rates fund services more directly than the general tax-take by central government.

There are targeted rates as well, such as Auckland Council’s $57m-a-year Climate Action Targeted Rate to help fund electric buses and ferries, more cycle lanes and walkways, and tree planting.

Rates are a charge against a property, based on the value. Wellington City Council’s overall rates increase for 2022/23 is 8%, following a 13.5% increase the year before, but some ratepayers will see a bigger rise, and others a decrease depending on their property valuation.

The median Wellington rates bill for 2022/23 ranged from $1371 in Wellington Central to $8132 in Ngauranga.

In Auckland, the average property rates rise for 2022/23 is 3.5%, but there were also a number of other targeted rates.

In Hamilton, the average rates increase for 2022/23 is 4.9%, and in Christchurch it is 4.66%.

Councils needed to fund items such as critical infrastructure, but other decisions were seen as “vanity projects” if people could not see their importance, Kiernan said.

Recent projects to stir ratepayer opposition included Christchurch’s planned $683m stadium and Wellington’s $179m convention centre due to open next year, which the councils said would bring big economic benefits.

“Obviously, there's been cost benefit analysis and projections done and all that sort of thing, but is the money spent worthwhile? You're never going to convince some people about whether it is or not,” Kiernan said.

It was up to councils to clearly communicate the benefits of their spending decisions to the community.

“Many local councils across the country do work hard to make the best use of the money they've got. But there is always going to be a perception there's maybe not the same sort of discipline there always could be,” Kiernan said.

A potential PR issue for rates was the visibility of the rates bill compared with general taxes.

“Your PAYE goes out before arrives in your bank account, whereas you're always seeing the rates going out every quarter. You feel like that's money you could otherwise have had if you didn't have to pay it.”

Are rates a tax?

Former United Future leader Peter Dunne, who was also a revenue minister, used to say GST on rates was an injustice because it was “a tax on a tax”.

Robyn Walker​, Deloitte tax partner, said the distinction between a tax and a levy was quite subtle and often came down to how it was used.

A tax went into general government spending, and was not subject to GST, while a levy usually had a particular purpose and was subject to GST.

Rates had some elements of a tax but went directly into providing local community services such as maintaining pipes and streets.

GST was also paid on ACC levies, which provided “insurance” and funded the cost of ACC claims, Walker said.