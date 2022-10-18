'Noisy' central Queenstown bar Bungalow has liquor licence extended

A popular late-night Queenstown bar has had its liquor licence renewed, despite noise complaints from a neighbour.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council’s licensing committee heard an application for Bungalow to renew its liquor licence in September.

It granted the application and allowed an extension of trading hours from 10pm to midnight on an outside deck.

The committee put several conditions on the licence, which was due for renewal again in January, following delays in the latest application.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North bar The Office has lost its application to renew its liquor licence

* The Office bar is fighting to keep its liquor licence

* Bar's licence at risk after patrons found playing beer pong on pool table



SPL Supplied photo of Tim Manning, MD of Norwich Properties

Auckland businessman Tim Manning had objected to the application because he was sick of being woken after midnight in his central Queenstown apartment and getting bad Airbnb reviews, he told the committee.

Noise from Bungalow regularly woke him, his wife, and their guests between 2am and 4.30am.

His apartment is directly opposite Bungalow, on the opposite side of the Village Green on Camp St.

“The biggest complaint we get from Airbnb is noise, and it’s a common theme, Some won’t come back to the apartment because of the noise,” he said.

The committee found Manning’s concerns were valid and there had been 21 noise complaints since March 2019.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Daniel Taiaroa's Queenstown bar Bungalow has been the object of complaints but regulatory authorities say there have been improvements.

However, neither police nor the Ministry of Health had raised any concerns.

The company had also received 100 compliance certificates from departments within the council indicating compliance with resource consent conditions.

Bar owner Daniel Taiaroa and Manning had since spoken and exchanged personal cellphone numbers and some noise mitigation measures had already been undertaken.

The next on-licence renewal was due in January 2023 and would be an opportunity for the company to demonstrate compliance and the effectiveness of noise control measures, the committee said.