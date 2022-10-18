Inflation by the numbers: Food soars, airfares fall, housing stays pricey

Living in New Zealand is becoming an increasingly expensive business. Prices have been going up all over the show, stoking the inflation fires that did not die down on Thursday as expected.

Even the most budget-conscious shopper would be hard-pressed to avoid rising prices with consumer price inflation running at 7.2% over the 12 months to the end of September.

That follows a very similar 7.3% rate of inflation for the 12 months ended in June.

Some of the most brutal price rises are hard to avoid, but if you know your enemy you might be able to limit the damage.

Vegetables and fruit had the unhealthiest increase

The healthiest food group had the biggest price rise. Inflation was 13.8% in the September quarter for fruit and vegetables compared with a year earlier, and 17% compared with the previous quarter.

Jarden economist John Carran​ said the steep rise in prices was caused by a wet winter and poor growing conditions.

That followed an 8.2% annual rise in the June quarter, and a big jump over the summer with a 17% rise in prices in the March quarter.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The healthiest food group had the unhealthiest price increases.

In fact, keep off the food altogether

The food group as a whole had inflation of 8% for the September quarter compared with a year earlier. That was higher than the overall total rate of 7.2% inflation.

Grocery food was up 8%, meat, poultry and fish rose 7.2%, restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food were up 6.5%, and non-alcoholic beverages rose 4.6%.

The highest annual inflation rate for any food group over the past year was 17% for fruit and vegetables in the March 2022 quarter. Take a bow, broccoli, at $11.45 a kilogram, and mushrooms at $14.06/kg.

Drink, on the other hand ...

Alcoholic beverages’ annual inflation was 5.2%, with much lower levels of about 2% and 3% over the past year.

The increases were smaller again between the June and September quarters. The price of a dozen beer bottles from the supermarket and liquor store rose 1.9%, or 41 cents, to $22.34, according to Stats NZ’s index. A 3-litre cask of white wine was unchanged at $28.10, and a litre of whisky was up $1.17, or 2.5%, at $48.45.

A pack of 25 cigarettes was unchanged between the June and September quarters, at $44.71.

Don’t fly

International airfares rose 20% in the September 2022 quarter from the June quarter as people travelled more freely, although they were down 8.4% on a year earlier.

It was cheaper to drive, however, thanks to a quarterly fall in petrol prices, the first since the June 2020 quarter while the country was in its first Covid lockdown.

A litre of 91 octane petrol fell 4.2% to $2.71 in the September 2022 quarter, from $2.84 in the previous quarter. Also cheaper was 95/98 octane petrol, falling 4.2% to $2.91 a litre.

However, diesel rose 2.5% to $2.64 a litre, from $2.57 in the June quarter.

Annual inflation for the transport group as a whole was 11.7% from a year earlier, adding to hefty annual increases of 14.5%, 14.3%, 15% and 13.2% since the September 2021 quarter.

Tim Gorman/Stuff International airfares rose 20% in the September 2022 quarter as people travelled more freely.

Living somewhere gets more expensive

Over the year, prices rose for house construction, rent, and local authority rates.

Prices for building a new house increased 17% compared with the September 2021 quarter, thanks to supply chain disruption, labour costs, and demand, Stats NZ said.

The latest rise follows 18% annual increases in the previous two quarters.

Rental prices had an annual increase of 4.6%, while local authority rates had an annual rise of 7.3%. The September quarter was when ratepayers saw the annual price change set by councils.

Household contents and services also jumped, with furnishings, furniture and floor coverings up 10.3% for the year, and house and garden tools up 11.2%, although appliances were up just 1.7%.

Ella Bates-Hermans/STUFF The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

What had the lowest annual price rises then?

The health group as a whole was up 4.5%, education was up 3%, recreation and culture was up 4%, communications was up 3.1%, and clothing and footwear was up 1.4%.

On a quarterly basis, a dental examination was up 0.6% on the June quarter and an optometrist was up 0.5%. Sending a medium-sized envelope was 13.3% more expensive, pet food was up 2.5%, and a women’s haircut was up 0.6% at $80.16.

Anything get cheaper over the year?

Yes, but it was very slim pickings. Household textiles, telecommunication equipment, audio-visual and computing equipment, and credit services all fell.