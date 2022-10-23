Good snow years ahead for Ruapehu but outlook is ultimately rocky

Snow will cover Mt Ruapehu again and skiers will rejoice, but don’t be tricked by future photos of a powder day on the slopes, warns a climate expert.

A very rare three-year period of La Nina made a bad snow season worse this year on Mt Ruapehu, and helped push the operator of Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields into voluntary administration.

The snow situation on Ruapehu is known to be more dicey than for the Southern Alps, and there have been warnings for years that the North Island ski fields will not benefit from a warming and wetter climate.

There will come a time when the snow will stop falling altogether some years.

Since opening for the ski season on July 8, Mt Ruapehu has seen what snow it got washed away by rain, with some saying it was the worst ski season in decades.

Dr Kyle Clem​, a lecturer at Victoria University’s school of geography, environment and Earth sciences, said three years straight of warm La Nina conditions was rare. There have been only three other three-year La Nina episodes in the last 73 years; in the 1950s, 1970s, and most recently from 1998 to 2000.

La Nina played a very important role in giving New Zealand three consecutive warmest winters on record and Ruapehu’s disastrous ski season, but climate change was also working in the background.

“Climate change is loading the dice to make things warmer,” Clem said.

“The difference is that without climate change La Nina would make a bad ski season, with climate change La Nina makes a non-existent ski season.”

It was natural for conditions to vary from year to year and season to season, but climate change meant that when it did snow on Ruapehu in the future, there would be less snow.

“The take home message is, don't get too excited when it snows again. It will snow again,” he said.

“But you need to be prepared for ... literally snowless winters that will occur when you have natural warming processes like La Nina take place in the future because they're intensified with climate change.”

With New Zealand’s maritime climate, the country was not that cold to start with, relatively speaking.

“We are sensitive to just a couple of degrees Celsius when it comes to snow or no snow, especially in the North Island,” he said.

Disastrous ski seasons would become more common, but it was tricky to pin down when it would stop snowing.

“No need to wait till the future. You just saw it. That's my opinion,” he said,

Voluntary administrator John Fisk of PwC said RAL had put a big emphasis on snowmaking on both sides of the mountain, and looking at developing fields and access in the higher part of the ski area.

That did not necessarily mean the skiable area would shrink, and it was comparable to other ski fields in the South Island.

“So we think that things will change, but it won't be at the detriment of a good skiing experience.”

However, snowmaking was not usable when the temperature got too warm, he said.

“It has to be at a certain temperature to be effective, so there are limitations to how much you can rely on it. But if I look at the last 20 years, it's made a big difference to the ability to open the field and have more consistency.”

The scope to expand other non-snow activities such as mountain biking on the mountain was limited at the moment because it was in a National Park. But any future owner of RAL needed to have a discussion with the Department of Conservation, iwi and other stakeholders about other options, he said.

AP Be prepared for some snowless winters on Mt Ruapahu in the future, Dr Kyle Clem warns.

Climate scientist Dr James Renwick, professor of physical geography at Victoria University said there would continue to be cold snaps, but periods with no snow would become more common at Mt Ruapehu. Even when there was snow, the ski season would get shorter.

“As the globe warms up these cold condition pursuits will gradually become a thing of the past. And for this country, the North Island ski fields are on the front line of that because they're the ski fields in the warmest part of the country.”

It was hard to say exactly when those ski fields would become uneconomic. The southern ski fields would potentially be able to manage for the rest of the century at least, he said, depending on how quickly greenhouse gases were reduced to limit global warming.

The thought of ski fields without snow was shocking even to non-skiers.

“It is a fairly niche pursuit, not that many people ski, but it has quite a high profile. And the thought that there might not be enough snow up at Whakapapa to go skiing, even if you don't go skiing, it hits home for a lot of people.”