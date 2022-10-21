RAL survival plan to go to creditors in May, $9m needed to make it to winter

RAL, which runs ski field operations at Whakapapa and Tūroa, went into voluntary administration earlier in October.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts’ voluntary administrators have been granted a six-month extension to present a plan to creditors, until May 2023.

RAL, which runs ski field operations at Whakapapa and Tūroa, went into voluntary administration earlier in October after the combined effects of Covid-19 lockdowns and border closures, and a poor ski season, left it $40m in debt.

At a creditors’ meeting on Friday morning held simultaneously in Wellington, Auckland and at Whakapapa, about 500 people voted in favour of forming a creditors’ committee to contribute to the administration process.

John Fisk, from PwC, said the committee would probably be made up of five or six people representing life pass holders, suppliers to RAL, bondholders, and employees.

Postal votes were still being counted, but Fisk was confident there would be a resolution passed to appoint a creditors’ committee to assist the administrators.

The meeting also confirmed the voluntary administrators’ appointment.

On Friday morning the administrators received court approval to extend the standard 25-day period for holding a watershed meeting out to May 9, 2023.

That would give enough time to consult properly and come up with an acceptable plan to put to the creditors, which would be better than the outcome achieved by going into liquidation, Fisk said.

The administrators were working on securing an estimated $9m to survive until the 2023 ski season opened.

“We're working with the secured creditors on addressing that, and looking at options in terms of season pass issues and things that that can be used.

“We're hopeful that we'll be able to announce something soon, and hopefully, it'll be something that's attractive to people.”

He said it was a unique voluntary administration because it needed to take into account not just financial issues to make the business sustainable, but also cultural issues and the social issues for the region that relied on RAL.

The company is the largest employer in the region, with up to 700 workers employed by RAL at the season’s peak.

At the meeting on Friday morning it was clear that everyone wanted to see the business continue, he said.

“The passion that people have to see the operation continue was certainly notable, some frustrations about the past as you can always imagine with these sorts of things, but a really positive message that this is a really important business and people want to see it succeed.”

Stakeholders have called for a government bailout. However, Tourism Minister and Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash said last week that no further Crown funding would be provided to the company on top of the $15m in loans made to RAL since 2018.