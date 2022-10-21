Fake advert uses Ministry of Health logo, Paula Bennett image

Patrick Gower explores the rise of internet scams in his new special Patrick Gower: On Cyber Crime.

An online advert using Ministry of Health branding and a photo of former National Party MP Paula Bennett is a scam, the ministry warns.

The social media ad for a weight loss product was not an official Manatū Hauora – Ministry of Health advertisement, and the logo was used without consent.

The advert featured a photo of a smiling Bennett, a teaspoon of powder, and the promise that “One serving is enough, and you will lose 11kg” appearing to be endorsed by Bennett. The ministry’s logo featured prominently in the photo.

The ministry asked people who saw social media content they believed was misinformation to report it via the social media platform.

“There have been previous incidents involving the misuse of ministry logos and scams involving our telehealth services,” a ministry spokesperson said.

“We encourage people to always confirm they’re getting information from legitimate sources.

“Any advertisement not coming from official ministry social channels or other legitimate health channels such as Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ that don’t have the verified ‘blue tick’ but use the ministry’s logo are most likely scams.”

Stuff has tried to contact Bennett.

Information on where people could report suspected scams could be found at Cert NZ. Other harmful content could be reported to Netsafe.

In January, anti-vaccination leaflets dressed up in Ministry of Health-style branding were stuffed into letter boxes.