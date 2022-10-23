West Coast protesters remind prime minister of promise to ban mining

About 30 Forest and Bird protesters converged on the Denniston Plateau to call for the Labour Government to fulfil its 2017 promise to end mining on conservation land.

A call for the Government to end mining on conservation land has been dismissed as a nonsensical slogan by mining advocates.

About 30 Forest and Bird supporters converged on a remote former coal mining site near Westport on the West Coast on Sunday to urge ministers to fulfil a 2017 promise to end mining on conservation land.

They unfurled a replica of a banner from the 2010 March Against Mining, in which 40,000 New Zealanders marched, including now Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

In 2017 Ardern announced the Government would end new mining on conservation land, but there have been 78 new mining access arrangements granted since, the conservation organisation said in a statement.

The protesters met at Denniston Plateau, one of many publicly owned conservation areas around New Zealand they said was at risk of being mined for coal, gold or other metals.

The Government had an opportunity to deliver its promise by supporting the Green Party's Crown Minerals (Prohibition of Mining) Amendment Bill, which had been drawn from the ballot, the statement said.

Supplied/Stuff The protesters say the Denniston Plateau is a biodiversity hotspot but is the subject of two current mining applications.

However, Josie Vidal, chief executive of Straterra, the member-based organisation that advocates for New Zealand’s mining and minerals sectors, said the protest was misguided.

Mining companies in New Zealand had to work to some of the world’s highest environmental standards and spent a lot of money restoring landscapes and vegetation.

Without mining there would be no minerals to develop consumables such as mobile phones, she said.

“Mining is essential in our everyday life. You can’t just say ‘no mining’. We wouldn’t have any things,” she said.

Supplied The Escarpment opencast coal mine on the Denniston Plateau, where further large-scale mining is proposed.

Mining was prohibited in national parks, Vidal said, but when minerals were mined in other areas, it could give more value to the land.

The industry provided financial value to the government, which earned royalties from the minerals and tax from the companies, and to regional economies such as the West Coast.

“We have a struggling economy. We have struggling regional economies. It doesn’t make sense to overact to a slogan,” she said.

The Government is considering the future of much of its land through a review of all land under Crown stewardship, a process that has started on the West Coast.

LEE KENNY/STUFF More than 30 Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to the Bathurst Resources Canterbury coal mine in September to protest against a planned expansion (video first published February 2021).

Forest and Bird delivered the same message two days earlier in the Coromandel.

Approved mining activities on conservation land include exploratory drilling for tungsten near Glenorchy, gold exploration in the Coromandel, and permits granted across Northland, Rotorua and the West Coast to a billionaire Australian mining magnate, the organisation said.

New coal mines are proposed for conservation land, including the Te Kuha Mine near Reefton, and on the biodiversity hotspot of the Denniston Plateau.

Forest and Bird chief executive Nicola Toki said it was time to see an end to mines on the conservation estate.

“Our mountains, forests, wetlands and rivers are for our biodiversity, our climate, and our future, not for mining.”