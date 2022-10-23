Great snow brings record winter spending to Queenstown

Rocco Jamieson enjoying fresh snow at Cardrona ski area during an exceptional season.

Queenstown has experienced a record winter, with visitor spending significantly higher than in pre-Covid-19 ski seasons.

Expenditure during the peak ski season months of July to September was 27% higher than in 2019, when the previous record was set, data from marketing agency Destination Queenstown shows.

The length of visitor stays increased 15% and Queenstown Airport passenger arrivals in September surpassed 2019 figures.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat​ Woods said the season started with one of the best snowfalls seen in June for a generation, and it continued to fall thick and fast.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queues for buses to ski at Coronet Peak and the Remarkables in Queenstown on July 4 went on and on ... and on and on...

From opening day through to closing, conditions were the best he could remember.

Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley said the ski areas experienced wall-to-wall snow over the entire winter.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said the June snowfall at the Remarkables and Coronet Peak was one for the history books.

Locals described it as the best snow in 30 years, he said.

“It kick-started a bumper season for us in terms of conditions, visitation numbers and open days.”

Supplied/Stuff The Remarkables skifield enjoyed bumper snow levels in 2022.

The company extended seasons at Coronet Peak and Mt Hutt, which closed on Sunday instead of Monday due to forecast poor weather conditions.

The 2022 season has come as a relief after a disastrous 2021 winter, with variable snow conditions followed by a Covid-19 lockdown just as the best snowfall of the season covered slopes.

Contributing to the success of the 2022 season was a lack of snow on the Ruapehu skifields Tūroa and Whakapapa, which drove the ski areas’ owner into voluntary administration.

The return of events such as the Winter Games, Winter Pride and Snow Machine also brought more people to Queenstown.

The town has experienced the record despite suffering from a critical staff shortage that led to many businesses operating at less than full capacity, cutting services and menu items.

One economist estimated the worker shortage could have cost businesses $30 million over winter.

Many anticipate the shortage will also spill into the summer season.