American Airlines promises 'very competitive' pricing on Auckland-Dallas route

The return of American Airlines to New Zealand next week will mean lower fares for Kiwis wanting to travel directly to the United States, an aviation expert says.

American Airlines will operate daily, non-stop flights between Auckland and its hub at Dallas Fort Worth in Texas, with the first landing at Auckland Airport on October 31.

Fares on the 13¾ hour flight would be “very competitive”, said Rhett Workman​, American Airline’s head of Europe, Middle East and Asia operations.

“I saw a fare coming out of Auckland for £364 [NZ$726] on our first flight,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Airport 'starting to buzz again' after strong rebound in travel

* Air NZ has 'phenomenal' start to year as it benefits from reduced airline capacity, analysts say

* Air New Zealand to fly daily to Canada



“Obviously, some of those are introductory fares. But it really depends on the day of the week and time of travel and flexibility,” he said.

“We want to have full planes and happy customers, and we're going to make certain our fares allow us to do that.”

Aviation commentator Irene King said American Airlines had been a price leader in the past and agreed it would provide a competitive alternative.

“American will have some really, really keen pricing down to this part of the world,” she said.

Markus Mainka/Stuff American Airlines will operate daily, non-stop flights between Auckland and its hub at Dallas Fort Worth in Texas from October 31.

“For Kiwis it's a pretty exciting opportunity to have a second American carrier with deep and wide networks throughout Europe.”

The airline, one of the world’s biggest and part of the oneworld alliance along with Qantas, last flew its non-stop service between Auckland and Los Angeles in March 2020. It first announced plans in October 2019 to fly the Auckland-Dallas route, but in April 2020 delayed its launch.

The airline will service the route with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, adding to the growing number of choices for New Zealand travellers as the borders reopen.

This month United Airlines also resumed its non-stop flights from Auckland to San Francisco, and in November Air Canada will begin flying three times a week between Auckland and Vancouver.

It also opened another door to North America and beyond, with 285 destinations available from American Airlines’ Dallas hub.

The flights include 30 seats of its Flagship Business class with lie flat seats, and 21 seats of Premium Economy, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Workman said the airline was looking at eventually revisiting its plan to fly out of Christchurch to Los Angeles, but there was no definite date yet.

The New Zealand route was not a hard one to sell, with people becoming increasingly comfortable with ultra long haul flying, he said.

Steven Senne/AP American Airlines is one of the world’s biggest airlines.

“For the convenience of a nonstop flight, and Auckland being roughly 13 hours and 45 minutes, that's a long flight, but it's not as long as other flights out there.”

The US had opened up much sooner than many other countries, and demand was currently stronger out of the US on the Auckland route than out of New Zealand. But Workman said that would balance out “fairly quickly”.

It had taken a year of planning to start the route, and Covid had shown the difficulties of restarting aviation once it had stopped.

Ultra long-haul flights had added challenges, included weather, having diversion airports in place, making sure everything was ready at airports at both ends, and lining up cargo.

Air New Zealand has been at the sharp end of some of those long-haul challenges since starting its flagship Auckland-New York non-stop route last month. It has left behind baggage and passengers on occasion to lighten the load ahead of strong headwinds.

AIR NEW ZEALAND Watch as Air New Zealand's first direct flight to New York from Auckland lands at John F Kennedy International Airport on Sunday morning.

“... Ultra long-haul flying and talking about New York, that's really pushing the envelope of human know how to have technology that allows humans to travel that far, non-stop,” he said.

“We finally have aircraft that have that capability, but those aircraft are still relatively new to market.

“And when we talk about all the challenges of making certain we can do these long-haul flights safely and securely, there may be a few fits and starts, a few trials need to take place for this to truly become a routine part of the global network.”

Workman expected there to be a “healthy mix” of business and leisure travellers on the route, but for the first season it was likely to be primarily holidaymakers.

“If you think about bucket lists for global travellers, New Zealand's just about everybody's top 10 if not top five list.

“So I think there's a huge amount of pent-up demand for the leisure side, but business travel will pick up as well.”

Auckland Airport general manager aeronautical commercial Scott Tasker​ said the route allowed Kiwis to connect to other US and international destinations from the world’s second-busiest airport.

“And we know interest from North Americans in a trip to New Zealand is at record levels, so as we welcome international travellers back for a great Kiwi summer for the first time in nearly three years, this non-stop service will provide a great option to connect between the United States and New Zealand.”

The seasonal service will operate until March 25.