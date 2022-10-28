Govt 'relentless' in applying GST, tax expert says

Many Airbnb hosts fell under the $60,000 annual earnings threshold to register for GST.

Planned rules which widen the GST net on Airbnb and other digital platforms are an overreach that will affect everyone whether they’re GST registered or not, says a tax expert.

The Government plans for ride-sharing services such as Uber and online accommodation services such as Airbnb to levy GST on their fares and bookings from April 2024.

Inland Revenue expects the “platform economy” tax change to raise $47 million a year, but another estimate put it at $100m a year or more.

The change could mean an increase in prices for customers, and in compliance costs for providers, said Craig Macalister​, Findex tax advisory partner.

Macalister said the Government was “relentless” about applying GST to all goods and services, following proposals out of the OECD.

First came the 2016 ‘Netflix tax’ levying GST on digital services from foreign companies, including Netflix, Microsoft, Google and Amazon. Then in 2019 the ‘Amazon tax’ was introduced on low-value goods bought from overseas websites.

Revenue Minister David Parker pulls the plug on a GST change impacting KiwiSaver.

Macalister said the proposed new rules targeting the gig economy were a complete overreach for “generally compliant” GST registered taxpayers.

Airbnb and other platforms already levied GST on the fees they charged their drivers and hosts. The rule change meant they would also have to collect and administer GST on behalf of the hosts and drivers, regardless of whether they fell below the $60,000 a year earnings threshold.

Inland Revenue said digital platforms in the gig and sharing economy facilitated income earning opportunities for small-scale operators on a large scale, but many of those suppliers were below the registration threshold and were not subject to GST.

That gave them an advantage over suppliers who did have to pay GST. The large number of people able to earn income through digital platforms also had the potential to erode the GST base.

Most Uber drivers fell under the $60,000 threshold to register for GST, and many Airbnb hosts also earned less than that. A Deloitte report found that in 2017, Airbnb hosts earned a median of $4400 from their property.

“IRD would say this levels the playing field. But in my mind, it undermines the fact that we have a threshold that says under this threshold, you don't have to register for GST,” Macalister said.

The platform provider would account for the GST to Inland Revenue and claim a notional GST input tax credit on the supplier’s behalf, which it passed back to the supplier, he said.

“This substantially complicates matters for the gig economy. It has ramifications for thousands of New Zealanders who, to date, have legitimately had nothing to do with the GST collection regime.”

People and the platforms would have to adapt their systems of capturing and returning the tax.

The alternative was to not advertise through the booking platform, and use other avenues instead, for example advertising in the local newspaper, he said.

SUPPLIED GST should only apply where earnings reach the $60,000 threshold, says Findex tax advisory partner Craig Macalister.

Under proposed changes, the platforms would also have to collect more data about their hosts, which could then be shared with tax departments overseas.

Platforms faced a potential penalty of $300 for each time they did not meet their reporting requirements, capped at $10,000 a year. They faced a maximum penalty of $100,000 a year if they did not take reasonable care to meet the requirements.

A lot of people were not keen on having their personal details held by third parties, and that, could also potentially chill enthusiasm for the use of gig economy platform, he said.

“If someone from Australia owns a property in Queenstown and it's on Airbnb, under these proposals, Airbnb will pay the GST on it, but that information that goes to IRD will also get shared back with the Australian Tax Office,” Macalister said.

Ultimately, the proposals showed the tax system was catching up with technology, and more changes were likely as technology evolved.