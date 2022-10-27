Will the minimum wage rise again next year? Government to get advice 'shortly'

The minimum wage rose 6% this year to $21.20 an hour from April 1

The Government expects to get advice “shortly” on whether to increase the minimum wage again next year, says Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood​.

In February, Wood announced the latest rise in the minimum wage, which lifted from $20 an hour to $21.20 from April 1.

The starting out and training minimum wage increased from $16 to $16.96.

“We go through a standard process each year where I receive formal advice from MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] and I take a recommendation to Cabinet,” Wood said on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Why do we tax the first $14,000 of income?

* Cost of living outpaces inflation, jumping by 7.7%

* Covid handouts end: 384 business failures in three months



“I haven't received that advice yet, but I will be shortly”

A spokesperson for the minister said that advice should arrive in the next month or so.

The 6% increase in the minimum wage this year was just above the annual rate of inflation in the December 2021 quarter.

ROBERT KITCHEN/STUFF About 175,000 New Zealanders will benefit from the minimum wage increase on April 1, 2021. (first published April, 2021)

Since then annual inflation has continued to rise, remaining above 7% for the last two quarters.

Consumer inflation has risen every quarter from its recent low of 1.5%, in the March 2021 quarter.

Wood could not confirm on Thursday if the minimum wage would increase again next year.

“I don't predetermine these things, I receive the advice. I make a recommendation, and our track record has been absolutely consistent, we've always been a supporter of a fair minimum wage for people.”

The hourly minimum wage has risen every year since 1997 except for 2013 when it was unchanged. Increases had ranged from 25c to $1.20 an hour.

Wood said the average worker on the minimum wage in 2022 was $218 a week better off because of the Government’s minimum wage increases.

In September, the living wage increased by 90c, or nearly 4%, to $23.65 an hour. It is set at a level considered the minimum to allow workers to live a full life.

Last month, the Council of Trade Unions called for the minimum wage to be raised to the level of the living wage to ensure lower-income households could fully participate in society.

The cost of living has continued to soar, with data on Wednesday showing a 7.7% jump in people’s costs in the three months to the end of September compared with a year earlier.

Stats NZ said the rise in the cost of living was the highest it had been across the board since it began collecting comparable statistics in 2008, although inflation data suggested it could have been at a more than 30-year high.

Earlier this month, the 2022 Child Poverty Report showed that even two-income households could not avoid poverty, thanks to exorbitant rental costs.

The report from the Ministry of Social Development showed that 64% of families in poverty were also in employment.