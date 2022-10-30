'Everyone's going to take a haircut' warns Ruapehu life pass advocate

Voluntary administrators are trying to raise $9 million to survive until the 2023 season starts.

If Ruapehu’s 14,000 life pass holders want to ski in the North Island other than at Auckland's Snowplanet, they're going to have to cough up again, says a contender to represent them.

RAL, which runs ski field operations at Whakapapa and Tūroa, went into voluntary administration earlier in October.

After a recent creditors’ meeting in Auckland, Wellington and at Whakapapa, voluntary administrator John Fisk of PwC said they were trying to raise $9 million to survive until the 2023 season started.

Ruapehu Alpine Lift’s life pass holders have until 5pm on Monday to vote for the two people they want to represent them on a creditors’ committee.

Auckland based former merchant banker Tony Gavigan​, who did not hold a life pass but had a long association with the mountain, put himself forward as one of the candidates for the committee.

“Everyone's going to take a haircut here and everyone's got to admit what's going on and what needs to change,” he said.

Gavigan said life pass holders had been treated with arrogance in the past, but they were still a lifeline for the ski fields.

“In these insolvency situations, everyone's sitting there, gritting their teeth saying ‘I want, I want, I want’ but nobody's giving. The ANZ is not going to increase its overdraft ... the gondola [bond-holders] won't want to load up their debt any more than it already is.

“So that leaves the life pass holders.”

The not-for-profit RAL had limited avenues to raise capital, and offered life passes when it needed to fundraise. It sold a batch of life passes for $3950 in 2017.

Gavigan suggested the 14,000 holders could put up another $1000 each, within a new structure that allowed them to say what happened to the money.

At the creditors’ meeting in Auckland on October 21, there were “up to 500 very happy, well-dressed high net worth individuals there, and all the enthusiasts”, Gavigan said.

“So the life pass holders have got a choice. Do you want to ski in the North Island, other than at Snowplanet [in Auckland]? And if you do, you're going to have to pay something.

“And all those people who came to the meeting, and the ones that went to Whakapapa, and the ones in Wellington, they are all willing to put their hand in their pocket."

AP After a disastrous snow season and Covid-19 disruptions, the operator of Whakapapa and Turoa skfield went into voluntary administration.

Sam Clarkson​, Skotel Alpine Resort director, said life pass holders had been surveyed and the roughly 2000 who had responded were happy to contribute more money.

Two other groups of potential contributors were RAL shareholders, and members of ski clubs.

“Those are just the really easily identifiable ones,” Clarkson said.

“There's actually one heck of a lot of people who have got the most direct connection to Ruapehu and its two big skifields, they're an easy target to go out and crowdfund [from].”.

In 2006, RAL sold 7000 life passes at $3875 each to help raise the $30m needed to upgrade facilities on the mountain.

“What went wrong in 2006 from the life pass holders point of view is that something north of $20 million was handed over at that time, and then the life pass holders were told how it was going to be,” Gavigan said.

The life pass holders were told by the administrators that the passes were valued at just $1 each.

"There's been a continuation of the arrogance, and there's no other word for it, the arrogance towards this group of 14,000 people,” Gavigan said.

“It was immediately continued by saying, we've got a legal opinion that the liability to the life pass holders is only $1 each.”

Fisk said the administrators had to come up with a value for the purposes of the creditor meetings, but that did not mean their passes would be worth $1 if it came to a liquidation, considered the worst possible outcome.

Life pass holders could be part of the solution beyond the start of the 2023 season, he said.

“We need to get breathing space so that we can then talk about what the overall plan is going to be for essentially what I see as a reset of how the operation can continue.

“We need to be able to have time to work through that carefully, and come up with something that is going to be fit for the future,” Fisk said.