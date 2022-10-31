'Stuck in on-hold hell': Worst wait time nearly 1 hour in Consumer NZ survey

“Many of us get incredibly frustrated stuck in on-hold hell,” says Consumer NZ’s Caitlin Cherry.

If you’re going to ring a call centre, grab a cup of tea first and make yourself comfortable because you could be waiting a while, warns Consumer NZ.

Meal kit delivery service HelloFresh was the quickest to respond at 15 seconds, while 2degrees took the longest at 54 minutes and 50 seconds when Consumer NZ rang.

However, the worst calling experience was from Uber, said Consumer head of content Caitlin Cherry​.

“When we eventually found and dialled the contact number for Uber, we were promptly hung up on by an automated inbox,” she said.

“It turns out the customer call centre is only available to ‘Diamond Riders’. Frankly, for a business providing a service in New Zealand, it is unacceptable to treat some customers as second-class citizens.”

Consumer rang 21 big companies from sectors which people needed to contact regularly for customer support, including banks, telcos, travel and transport, and subscription services.

The organisation called each company once on a weekday between 9am and 3pm. The average wait time was about 12 minutes.

“Many of us get incredibly frustrated stuck in on-hold hell,” said Cherry.

“Some companies had incredibly speedy response times, whereas others definitely need to up their customer service game.”

In many cases, it was also “surprisingly hard” to find the customer service number on Google as part of the exercise.

Consumer counted the number of website clicks it took to find each company’s phone number.

Despite Hello Fresh’s 15-second response time it took two minutes to find the company’s number in the first place, including 14 clicks on its website and an interaction with a chatbot, Cherry said.

“Uber came bottom of the pack again. It took over 14 minutes and three searches of its website to find a contact number for Uber,” she said.

Norton Security was the only company not to have a phone number listed online. Customers had to submit a request for a callback from the company’s support team.

Of the 21 companies, only 11 contact numbers could be found quickly and easily.

While waiting on hold is a frustrating experience, three companies were singled out for making it slightly less awful.

Consumer had a one-minute wait with Netflix and was on hold for five minutes to Disney+, but their themed hold music made the wait more entertaining, Cherry said.

BNZ had a 25-minute wait time, but offered the option of ‘Kiwi’ or ‘easy listening’ music while on hold.

“When you’re going to be waiting for an indefinite period of time, we appreciated having a say in the soundtrack.”