Mixed feelings among backers of Kiwi influencers Richwhite and Thackwray

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who are traveling the world in a Jeep, entered Iran in July. Their Instagram accounts then went silent for months.

The detention in Iran of New Zealand couple Topher Richwhite​ and Bridget Thackwray​ has surprised one of their many sponsors who said it raised some questions.

Richwhite and Thackwray documented their round-the-world trip in a petrol Jeep for more than 300,000 followers on their Expedition Earth Instagram page.

They aimed to promote environmental issues. Along with the support there has been criticism, for example for posts that would encourage crowds to visit environmentally fragile remote spots.

They were also criticised on an Instagram post for focusing on overpopulation while travelling through Africa.

More than 50 brands featured on their site, both from overseas and from New Zealand. Alongside Jeep, Auckland car dealership Andrew Simms featured prominently.

Matthew Wales​, dealer principal at Andrew Simms, said after the pair approached the company it gave them a deal on a vehicle in New Zealand, invited them to some events and had a bit of joint branding.

“They've created some great social media content, but at the end of the day, for us, it comes down to how many cars does it sell?

“And, yes, we've had a little bit of enquiry from them, but it’s certainly not a significant sponsorship deal.”

Expedition Earth/Instagram Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray documented their round-the-world road trip dubbed "Expedition Earth" on Instagram.

The company had no ongoing relationship after it sold them the vehicle.

“We were probably as taken aback as everybody else to hear about the detention,” Wales said.

“I don't know if I would or wouldn't do something again. It certainly does create some questions and some concerns around some of the things that we've read about in the media, but we've only read about it in the media at this point.”

Queenstown leather and knitwear company Bonz supplied the pair with some New Zealand-made lambskin jackets worth $4000 each, and some knitwear.

Bonz managing director Oscar Rodwell​ said the pair approached the company a few years ago after Covid hit, and the company was looking to do some work with local influencers.

“They're really lovely guys, they're really sincere and what they were doing was part of this new modern world, exploring and telling people about it and getting fandom. I think what they were doing was interesting.”

He said Bonz was still supportive of the couple after they got caught in “an unfortunate situation” in Iran, which may have been due to naivety.

“I think everyone’s a little bit unsure as to why they were there at the time. It was a little bold.”

Murray Bevan​, director of fashion PR agency Showroom 22, said what the couple offered was “the stuff dreams are made of” for many brands.

The cost of fitting them out with a year's worth of gear was cheap compared to what big brands had in their budget.

MIKE SCOTT/POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was briefed on Wednesday morning of a New Zealand couple's "safe departure" from Iran.

“And let's say that he didn't have the surname that he does, then he’d have to do a lot more begging and a lot more proving to people that it was worth it,” Bevan said.

Richwhite is the son of former New Zealand investment banker David Richwhite, who now lives in London and was estimated to be worth $970m by the Sunday Times in 2017.

Thackwray, the daughter of yacht builder Phillip Thackwray, previously founded online fashion trading platform, Fashbae, which had the backing of former rich lister Eric Watson and his son.

Bevan said the project was huge, and would have been very expensive.

“For any a normal person, that's not just, ‘oh hey, I had this cool idea over dinner, let's go around the world a couple of times’.”

Expedition Earth/Instagram Thackwray and Richwhite entered Iran during the first week of July.

The negative reaction after the couple was released was fairly typical online abuse, he said.

“You can read the undercurrent of people's feedback is that here are a couple of rich kids who thought they would be bulletproof. And guess what, they got caught out.”

But if they could lie low and weather the storm, interest would eventually wane.

“Anyone experienced is going to do the same thing that the two of them are doing - just stay quiet for a minute, see what happens in the long term, and then get on with it.”

The pair released a statement last week saying they were “extremely relieved” to be back with family, but have not spoken publicly since then.

Content creator and sustainability advocate Kate Hall, also known as Ethically Kate, said it was unrealistic to expect two people to change the world, but they would have made a difference through the thousands of people that followed them.

It was unrealistic for people to be able to live completely according to their values and not risk being called a hypocrite.

But it was important to own up to aspects that contradicted the message, for example using fossil fuels on an environmental journey.

“I would question their decision-making, especially with such a large platform, to use a Jeep and go and [travel] because there are so many different ways to get around these days that have less impact,” she said.

“If they’re not being transparent or talking about it, they just have a Jeep in their photos, they're not actually using that opportunity to change people's views about things.”