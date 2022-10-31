Inland Revenue deletes Halloween-themed Tweet after it backfires

Inland Revenue has deleted the Halloween-themed Tweet after criticism.

An attempt by Inland Revenue to make Halloween a chance to teach children about tax by taking away a third of their treats has been criticised as mean-spirited.

The tax department’s Tweet was deleted and Inland Revenue apologised.

“Gearing up for Halloween?” the post began.

“Fun Fact: Parenting trends like a lollies tax teach kids responsibility by taking some of their lollies and taxing their trick-or-treat haul.

“The tax can be as much as one-third of the lollies ‘earned’ on Halloween. Will you be celebrating?”

An Inland Revenue spokesperson said it was intended to be a light-hearted Tweet in the spirit of Halloween.

“We received some adverse comments online and on reflection decided to delete it. We’re sorry if the Tweet offended.”

ACT Party leader David Seymour said it was no joke for people facing a cost of living crisis and high inflation.

“It might seem like a light-hearted post to some, but it gives us a glimpse into the attitude of this government and the culture that has been set for its departments.

“Never reward anyone, not even kids on Halloween – just take, take, take.”