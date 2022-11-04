Ex-worker to pay nearly $50,000 to Wright Tanks after launching a rival firm

How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

A former employee of a Manawatū wastewater tank company has been ordered to pay $50,000 after he set up a competing business while still working for the company.

Wright Tanks took action in 2017 against former employee Josh Irwin​, alleging he started a rival firm while still working for the company, and tried to copy its trade secrets. As a result, it claimed it lost work and revenue.

Irwin had a background in sales but no drain laying or wastewater experience when he started working for Wright Tanks as a customer liaison in August 2014.

He claimed at one point on a Facebook profile that he was the general manager of the company when he was not, to the concern of director Andrew Wright.

Irwin resigned in September 2016, and went on to incorporate his own wastewater installation business.

Irwin denied starting his business while still working for Wright Tanks. But he admitted that after he left the company he did complete work for some Wright Tanks clients.

In 2017 the company went to the Employment Relations Authority, wanting damages. It also wanted to stop Irwin competing with Wright Tanks for three years and within a 50-kilometre radius, which was a clause in his employment agreement.

In 2018, ERA member Trish MacKinnon​ said three years’ restraint of trade was too long, and reduced that to one year.

She found that Irwin breached non-competition provisions of his employment contracts, but he did not breach his good faith obligations.

She also found that Irwin had breached his employment agreement by copying Wright Tanks’ confidential information and keeping it.

She did not make a ruling at the time on damages or penalties.

Last month, after considering the company’s evidence about its losses, MacKinnon ordered Irwin to pay $43,351 in damages to Wright Tanks for work it missed out on.

She also ordered him to pay a penalty of $7500 for obstructing the authority’s investigation, $5000 of which was to go to the company and $2500 to the ERA.

Irwin unsuccessfully argued that Wright Tanks had exaggerated figures to show greater losses than it actually suffered.