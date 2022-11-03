If you can't get your Goody Goody Gum Drops fix, Rainbow has the answer

Goody Goody Gum Drops and Cookies and Cream are no more.

If you can’t get your Goody Goody Gum Drops ice cream fix never fear, a New Zealand sweet company has a cheeky alternative.

Tip Top is dropping the Goody Goody Gum Drop 2 litre tubs of ice cream, the company confirmed last week. It will also no longer sell its Cookies and Cream ice cream in the larger tub size.

Rainbow Confectionery, maker of Kiwi Classics Goody Goody Gum Drops, has stepped into the breach.

“The ultimate in goody gum drop goodness! Perfect with ice cream, or enjoyed on their own!” Rainbow says on its website.

The bubblegum-flavoured ice cream with lollies in it is a polarising item, stirring both love and hate among Kiwis.

Cookies and Cream is more widely loved, winning the Kids’ Choice Award at the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards earlier in October.However,

Supplied Goody Goody Gum Drops is no longer available in a 2 litre tub.

Much Moore’s Marvel also makes a version of the ice cream, called Groovy Gumdrops. The original was invented by Tip Top in 1983.

Higher costs for ingredients, including fresh milk and cream, were behind the decision to drop the flavours.

Tip Top said it was possible both would return in take-home packs at some stage, but if so it would be in the 1.2 litre tub.

Cookies and Cream and Goody Goody Gum Drops have faced the chop before and been resurrected. In 2017 Tip Top discontinued the flavours in tubs, and then brought them back.

But Goody Goody Gum Drop fans have not given up hope.

In an Instagram post a day ago, Tip Top teased a new Trumpet flavour with a photo of fluffy pink and white marshmallows, saying: “A new Trumpet is just around the corner. Can you guess the flavour?”

The response was of course: “Goody gum drop, hopefully.”