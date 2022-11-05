Quinovic vs Quinovic: Ex-franchise owner loses fight over bankruptcy notices

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

The former controversial owner of a Wellington Quinovic franchise has lost a bid to set aside bankruptcy notices over nearly $600,000 in unpaid court-ordered costs.

Akshaya Khera​ had spent $860,000 on buying into the Quinovic Te Aro franchise from Ross and Lana Davey​.

The franchise was taken off Khera by Quinovic in 2019 following a fake review dispute which ended up in the High Court.

In 2019 allegedly fake reviews for the Te Aro franchise appeared on Facebook and Google, contributing to a 4 out of 5-star rating.

Quinovic’s head office took back the Te Aro franchise, but Khera filed legal proceedings against Quinovic claiming the reviews were not made by himself or Exuberant, a company he owned which controlled the franchise.

When Quinovic found proof in 2021 that Exuberant and Khera were the source of fake reviews, Khera and Exuberant sought to abandon the legal claim.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Quinovic offices in Wellington’s Kent Terrace were vandalised in 2021.

In response, Quinovic filed a claim to claw back the $860,862 it said it spent trying to prove the reviews were fake, included legal expenses and witness costs, according to a High Court judgment in late 2021.

The franchise agreement between Quinovic and Exuberant allowed Quinovic to claim “actual and reasonable” costs from the termination of a franchise agreement.

The High Court made two awards of costs of $562,839 and $120,362, totalling $683,201, in favour of the Daveys.

In a High Court judgment dated October 28, Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston​ said Khera still had not paid $591,454 of those costs.

In July 2022, the couple served two bankruptcy notices on Khera relating to a total of $593,110, including costs. They also served a demand on his company Exuberant over the sum of $591,454.

Exuberant failed to comply within the required 15 working days, which resulted in a presumption of insolvency. The company did ultimately file a statement of defence.

A hearing date was set for October 13, although the lawyers acting for Khera and Exuberant had said they “were not available until later in the year and expected the court and everyone else involved to wait”, Johnston said.

The two lawyers then stepped down from the case, leaving Khera to represent himself and Exuberant after he failed to find new representation.

Khera and Exuberant entered a cross claim for restitution, complaining that having cancelled the franchise agreement, the Daveys and their companies sold the business and kept proceeds of about $697,000.

However, it was too late to raise such a claim, Johnston said.

“I am satisfied that in this case there is no realistic prospect of Mr Khera or Exuberant being entitled to assert the alleged cross-claim, that was clearly pleaded in the earlier proceeding, and was struck out.”

Johnston dismissed Khera’s application to set aside the bankruptcy notices against himself, and reserved costs.

Supplied One of the Quinovic Facebook advertisements that angered renters in 2018.

Johnston also appointed liquidators to the company, although Khera said Exuberant was not insolvent and could pay the amount.

Khera had previously courted major controversy in 2018 when the Te Aro franchise ran advertisements claiming landlords were financing the social lives of their tenants by asking for too little rent.

In one landlord-focused advertisement it made the statement “Your tenants may hate us. You will love us”.

Renters protested, but it was the dispute over fake reviews that ultimately saw Khera removed.