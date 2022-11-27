What's the future for our holiday parks?

Holiday parks aren’t for everyone, but they are a glimpse into a New Zealand way of life that has largely disappeared.

That’s not to say holiday parks are stuck in a rut. Many of them are embracing technology, from the way you book in to the playground equipment for the kids.

The accommodation they offer is also changing, with cabins, motels and even luxury accommodation. You can now spend $1200 a night for a villa at Lake Taupō Holiday Resort, which boasts hydroslides and a swim-up bar.

But their core business has not changed. There are still plenty of places you can put your tent up for the night for the price of a few coffees.

People go to holiday parks for an affordable break in an often stunning location and a chance to mingle with fellow campers. Gripes are probably the same as they were 100 years ago – the weather, rowdy fellow campers, and the insects.

“It's a holiday which many of us grew up with as kids, and it's like going back to nature but with a few luxuries,” said Fergus Brown, chief executive of Holiday Parks New Zealand.

They are among New Zealand’s more egalitarian places, where people with flash cars and big boats rub shoulders with those who rock up in 20-year-old Mazda Demios and pup tents.

SUPPLIED Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park in New Plymouth. People have camped there since 1903.

“Once they’re parked up it’s who knows the best spot fishing spot, which is important, and all their kids are out interacting with each other, and you don't know how many you've got for dinner – one night you might have none, the next night you might have a dozen.

“Everyone becomes very equal, and I think that's the lovely thing,” Brown said.

A reliance on domestic tourism saw many holiday parks thrive during Covid, when borders were closed and Kiwis put their overseas holiday money into a caravan instead and explored the country.

The total number of parks remained fairly stable, and none were lost in traditional holiday areas such as Coromandel.

Areas such as Bay of Plenty, Hanmer Springs and Martinborough had been very busy, Brown said, while Te Anau, Kaikōura and Waitomo, and other areas more reliant on international visitors, had been hard hit.

“When we went into Covid our customer base was around 65% domestic and 35% international, so we had a very strong domestic base.”

The challenge now is to rebuild the international visitor market while holding onto the gains made in domestic tourists.

SUPPLIED Playgrounds have moved on from a swing and a few slides – the jumping pillow at Fitzroy Beach Holiday Park in New Plymouth.

Holiday park stand-outs

Other countries have camp grounds, but it’s the enormous range in New Zealand, from five star down to pretty well zero star, that makes ours unique.

People still underestimate what a holiday park can be, said Brown. Asked to name some that stand out, he has a few honourable mentions.

Tahuna Beach Holiday Park: A very old holiday park in Nelson. It’s council-owned, holds a couple of thousand people on a busy night during summer, and offers a wide range of accommodation in a fantastic location.

Ohope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park: Near Whakatāne in the Bay of Plenty, it holds around 3000 people a night during the peak season. “Certainly there are no hotels in New Zealand which hold that many people one night.”

Kennedy Park Resort Napier: Owned by the council, “a fantastic park operating a wide range of facilities”.

Lake Taupō Holiday Resort: Has a huge swimming pool, a giant poolside screen, swim-up bar and restaurant. “That’s unheard of in a holiday park previously.”

Matauri Bay Holiday Park: 30 kilometres from Kerikeri in the Bay of Islands, “an absolutely drop-dead gorgeous part of New Zealand” where you can walk up to the top of the hill and look at the Rainbow Warrior monument, and over the Cavalli Islands.

Hahei Holiday Resort: When it went up for sale in 2015 there were fears it would be bowled and turned into private accommodation or a concrete jungle. Instead, a group of New Zealand families bought it and invested in the holiday park, putting in more facilities.

Supplied Matauri Bay Holiday Park: 30 kilometres from Kerikeri in the Bay of Islands.

“Some parks might be what we might call a fishing park where they've got pretty basic facilities, but they've got very good facilities for fishermen,” Brown said.

“Some might have more tent sites and they're better suited for a summer holiday where they’re close to the beach, and others might be more full on holiday park where you've got jumping pillows and kids’ activities and things like that.”

A lot of development had tried to solve the big problem of seasonality, by building accommodation and by developing more products such as swimming pools, saunas and different year-round activities.

Underlying Kiwiana

Peter Crawford​ has been in the industry for nine years and owns three holiday parks, two in New Plymouth and one in Waitomo.

His Taranaki parks, Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park and Fitzroy Beach Holiday Park, made it through Covid OK.

On the other hand his Waitomo Top 10 Holiday Park, which used to see a mix of about 80% international and 20% domestic visitors, had really suffered.

Crawford, also the president of the Holiday Parks association, still loves to stay at holiday parks with his family when they go away.

He grew up camping, and his parents were involved in the industry as well, so he knew it would be a business that would suit his family.

The tents are bigger than they were, as are the vehicles and the boats, and the amenities and technology were also evolving.

“Tonnes has changed, but there's still that same underlying Kiwiana,” Crawford said.

“There's good variety, there's a good vibe, and the people around you are typically similar in some way. It's almost a neighbourly feeling, a community feeling.

“If you contrast that with other types of accommodation, the people in the next room, you hope that they're nice people but you're probably not going to interact with them much.”

SUPPLIED Peter Crawford is the owner of three holiday parks, two in New Plymouth and one in Waitomo.

A day in the life

The day depends on the park and the facilities, Crawford said, but either way it is busy.

7am

If you have your own water and waste facilities, and pools, you're usually checking those fairly early on in the day.

8am

The office opens from 8 o'clock. After you've finished your checks and grabbed a coffee, check in with the team arriving to do housekeeping for the day. Strip the rooms quite early to get the laundry under way. The sooner you start the laundry the better, or it can add hours onto the other end of the day.

Mid-morning

Catch up on any maintenance tasks. An average holiday park will have 50 toilets, so one of those is likely to need fixing. There will also be squeaky doors, jugs not working, stoves out of order ... Time to check in with the grounds crew if you have one, and be on hand to help others out.

1pm-3pm

A bit of a lull, time to catch up on office work.

3pm-8pm

Guests arrive.

After 8pm

Dealing with something out of hours doesn’t happen often, but it does happen – guests fall ill, or lose keys, or arrive without having booked a place, or something breaks.

“I liken it to farming,” Crawford said. “It’s hard work, and it's long hours, but you get a bit of flexibility throughout your day.

“Sometimes there’s something urgent, and it's got to be dealt with, and it can take a long time. But usually if a friend stops by, and you want to have a coffee with them, you can.”