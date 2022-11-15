Embracing the digital future of business

Capgemini partners with companies to transform and manage their business by unlocking the value of technology.

Over the past two decades, technology has played an ever-increasing role in our lives. Tech is a huge part of how we work, shop, communicate and socialise, and this trend has accelerated even further since the Covid-19 pandemic. As our lives become increasingly digital in New Zealand and beyond, what does the future hold?

Each year, information technology advisory firm Capgemini takes a deep dive into our use of technology, and what our world might look like in the years to come. The firm, which offers cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and intelligent industry advice to businesses, entered the New Zealand market through the acquisition of Intergen last year.

As a tech specialist, global giant Capgemini is well-placed to deliver a view on the future, and how technology will continue to shape our lives. Each year, the firm also publishes its Technovision report, providing insights into the tech universe and how it is changing our world.

Techvision 2022 notes that technology, once "perceived as a superfluous luxury" by companies, "is now wholeheartedly part of the package" for every business. "The very notion of a business not using technology seems incomprehensible", the firm says.

As the tech universe expands at a phenomenal rate, businesses will face a challenge to stay ahead of the curve and use digital tools to their advantage. According to Capgemini, there isn't much time to adjust to rapid tech development, and firms must adapt "faster than ever before".

SUPPLIED Capgemini takes a deep dive into our use of technology, crafting strategies and solutions that are seamless, yet always flowing – like water.

As companies consider technological changes to their industries, they will need to engage every business unit and every role, regardless of their affinity to technology, Capgemini says. They will need to build both digital and leadership capabilities as they transition to an increasingly-tech driven environment, addressing culture and the adoption of digital tools and platforms.

In 2022, every business is a technology business, or "Technologyϵ϶Business", according to Capgemini. IT can no longer be siloed from the rest of the company, as every aspect of doing business will eventually rely upon digital tools.

"Technology can no longer be kept within the walled garden of centralised IT, or whatever other sub-construct it is delegated to," the report adds. "Technology needs to be internalised, embraced, and utilised throughout the organisation, regardless of [the] business unit, activity, or individual role.

"To aspire is no longer enough. It is vital for organisations to upskill scarce talent, embrace IT, and build on the corporate objectives."

Which technology trends have made the biggest impact during 2022? According to Capgemini's report, three main technology concepts stand out in the field of infrastructure, applications, data, process automation, user experience and collaboration: "edge computing", "mesh", and our use of AI.

Edge computing has emerged from the Internet of Things, and refers to the practice of capturing and processing data on-site or near the data source. More devices are becoming equipped with sensors, storage, networking, intelligence and automation. Edge devices are smart enough to process data locally without the need to transfer it to a large server.

SUPPLIED According to Capgemini, there isn't much time to adjust to rapid tech development, and firms must adapt "faster than ever before", like water.

"Mesh" is the process of bringing together small, independent applications for different purposes. The concept is a new way of thinking about data, with the idea of making it more accessible to business users. Data mesh connects data producers, consumers, and owners, with the aim of improving business outcomes and data-centric solutions. It emphasises the power of decentralisation.

Capgemini also believes that AI can complement our working lives. A number of different AI tools can assist us at work, from smart products and services to intelligent applications and self-driving business processes.

According to the firm, AI can even be applied for creative purposes, "augmenting humans in ways that were previously considered their eternally exclusive forte". AI and intelligent automation can be "powerful and sustainable" fixes for every business, giving companies greater freedom.

As transformative technologies and new ways of using data emerge, the onus is on companies to "walk the walk" and master digital tools.

Companies need to integrate technology with business "so fluently that one no longer works without the other", and they become "one and the same", the tech specialists say. In the digital age, businesses need to move on from the alignment of business and IT, towards a seamless technology business strategy.

To download the full Technovision 2022 report and find out more about Capgemini, proud sponsors of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2022, visit: technovision.capgemini.com/being-like-water/.