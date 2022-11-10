Small business Kohutapu Lodge and Tribal Tours wins at NZ tourism awards

Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours offer a real-life experience of Māori culture in Murupara (video first published in November 2019).

A small Māori-owned tourism business based in the North Island town of Murupara was the big winner at the New Zealand Tourism Awards in Hamilton on Thursday night.

Based in the small forestry settlement at the edge of the Urewera ranges, Kohutapu Lodge and Tribal Tours lost 98% of its business due to Covid.

It survived by focusing on the community, opening two new ventures and investing in rangatahi.

The business offered visitors a unique experience, mixing a lodge stay with cultural experiences including school trips, a tour of Murupara and walks into the Kaingaroa Forest to see the oldest known Māori rock art carvings discovered yet, carbon dated to 1050AD.

Kohutapu Lodge won the Regenerative Tourism Award, and the Community Engagement Award.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram​ said Kohutapu Lodge worked closely with its community to ensure the business lived and breathed regenerative tourism, from educating visitors about te ao Māori to ensuring the survival of the longfin tuna.

SUPPLIED Kohutapu Lodge and Tribal Tours won the Regenerative Tourism Award.

The Tourism Industry Champion Award was won by John Barrett of Kapiti Island Nature Tours, while his tourism operation won the Māori Tourism Award.

“The whānau involved in this legacy business embodies all that is best in Māori tourism,” judges said.

For the second year in a row, Queenstown’s iFLY Indoor Skydiving NZ won the employer of choice award.

“Examples abound of an inclusive environment, happy staff, happy customers, and the passion and leadership shown by the owner who puts staff welfare above everything else,” judges said.

The Environment Award went to Wellington’s East by West Ferries, which launched the Southern Hemisphere’s first zero-emission, fully electric, fast passenger ferry earlier this year.

Bay of Islands coastal property The Landing won the Conservation Award following the planting of 1.25 million trees and big improvements to kiwi habitat and population.

The Hollyford Wilderness Experience won the Visitor Experience Award for its immersive experience, weaving in tikanga and te reo.

Queenstown’s Altitude Tours won the Resilience and Innovation Award. The business was noted for co-ordinating with other tourism operators, and was called “inspirational” by the judges.

“It was an absolute honour to witness so many incredible leaders and inspirational businesses being recognised for their hard work as we move into more optimistic times,” Ingram said.

“These businesses are leading the way and showing how our tourism industry can positively contribute to our communities while giving back more than it takes.”