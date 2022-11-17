Working to live: What is utopia for the Kiwi worker?

Workplaces have changed, but there will still be a need for offices in the future.

What will the workplace look like in five years’ time? You could be standing in it already, experts say.

The changes between 2017 and 2022 could be greater than the workplace evolution between now and 2027, thanks to the pandemic which upended life in early 2020.

Working from home through the Covid restrictions had evolved into hybrid working, a combination of working in the office and from home, and that was here to stay, said Bridgette Johnstone​, co-founder of Recruitment Studio.

“I think we've seen a lot of the change, that's already happened,” Johnstone said.

“Who would have thought five years ago that we'd have the model that we've got now, working from home? There were some businesses that offered it, but not to the extent that it is now.”

With systems in place to work remotely, the world was now opening up for people wanting to head overseas but keep their New Zealand employer.

Technology continued to revolutionise how people worked, but there would still be a need for offices, she said.

“You still need to bring people together, and most candidates that we speak to want the opportunity to go into an office.”

Rob Stock / Stuff Perpetual Guardian has been a champion of the four day week (video first published in 2020).

Pasitaua Haufano​, chief executive of Auckland workplace training company Zeducation, said a third of Auckland’s workforce could be Pacific people by 2026, and work was underway to help upskill Pasifika workers.

Currently, Pacific peoples and Māori populations were seeing growth but on the flip side they were the lowest skilled and lowest paid, he said.

“How do we make sure that they’re not just quantity, but quality workers as well? I'm talking about skilled workers, people who can make a difference, are more productive, more engaged, and overall give back to the economy?”

US software giant Salesforce and its partners in New Zealand expected to create 26,000 jobs by 2026, but Pacific people and Māori were not in a position to take up the opportunity, Haufano said.

“We're underrepresented in this industry right now, that's just the tech industry and the change needs to start now, the investment needs to start now. There's this huge gap – skills gap, labour gap.”

SUPPLIED Pasitaua Haufano, founder of Zeducation, knows how life-changing education can be.

AUT Business School professor Jarrod Haar​ (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Mahuta) said some advances for workers might be lost as unemployment begins to rise, the job market softens, and they lose their leverage.

For HR managers and business owners, the tight job market during the past 18 months had been a nightmare.

“I don't think it's ever been this bad. But like every cycle, it will change, and then I don't think employees will have the power again to this extent anyway, maybe not ever. So I think that'll be a little bit frightening as well,” he said.

He believed hybrid work would still exist in five years’ time, but mainly for workers whose skills were in demand.

“I do fear that we might see some employers start to say, ‘no this isn't available for your job group’, say, semi-skilled workers.”

Jobs which could not be done from home such as teaching and nursing, cleaning and factory work, would remain excluded from the hybrid model in the near future, he said.

There may be an increase in workplaces offering the four-day week, and in gig workers, but both would remain in the minority.

The focus on wellbeing would not diminish, partly because burnout increased as people became more available to their employers, Haar said. Bans on bosses contacting workers after hours might become more common as technology increasingly allowed work to bleed into non-work life.

Johnstone said New Zealand businesses were struggling to recruit and retain talent, and needed to keep an eye on worker wellbeing.

“Many, many people at the moment are doing the job of more than one to compensate for the teams being lower [in] numbers. So wellbeing is going to be a big, big, piece.”

Workers also wanted proper flexibility, with no one work model always going to be suitable.

SUPPLIED “Who would have thought five years ago that we'd have the model that we've got now?” said Bridgette Johnstone, founder of Recruitment Studio.

”People's lives change, their work life changes, their situation changes. So it's about not having everything set in stone,” she said.

Haufano said people wanted to grow their skills, both their technical abilities and their ability to engage with other people. And employers were becoming more aware that workers needed support, and understanding about their lives at work and also outside the workplace.

Haar said data showed that workers do like hybrid working, and a lot would quit if that option was cancelled.

Meaningful work was also very important, particularly for younger workers, and many people would turn down more lucrative work to do a job that aligned with their values.