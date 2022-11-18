Have we fallen out of love with Air New Zealand?

In 2020, the airline sent four of its largest planes – the 777-300ER – to a storage facility in Victorville, California, in the Mojave Desert. Now the first one is coming back. (First published August 10, 2022)

Once staunch supporters of Air New Zealand are now angry, unwilling to fly with the airline overseas after spending hours on hold, and prepared to pay more to fly with a competitor if they could.

For years, Air NZ has been one of the country’s most trusted brands, and this year took top spot in a corporate reputation index for the eighth year in a row.

Despite issues such as the airline’s long customer call centre wait times and flight disruptions, that was a testament to the positive experiences many people had with Air NZ.

But cancellations, sky-high airfares, bumped flights, three-hour waits on the phone, and accusations of price gouging and arrogance may be tarnishing that shiny reputation. These are customers who in some cases have flown with Air NZ hundreds of times.

They acknowledge the difficulties posed to all airlines by Covid, and the massive task of restarting such a complex business while demand soars.

Jeff Wardell​ lives in Hope, near Nelson, but he has had enough.

Originally from the United States, the art collector and self-described travel addict has flown hundreds of times with Air NZ since 1999, both domestic and international.

The key difference between Air NZ now and other airlines is attitude, he said.

SUPPLIED The key difference between Air New Zealand now and other airlines is attitude, says Jeff Wardell.

“I used to feel like the airline had a totally can-do attitude when you were dealing with customer service. And if you had a situation, they were humans, and they would talk you through it and figure out a way to get something done.

“Now, it's very much ‘this is the rule, we’re not going to bend it, we’re not going to help you’.”

He and other customers say the difficulty getting hold of Air NZ is putting them off using the airline. If he wants to cancel a flight with American Airlines, it takes three minutes online, and other airlines have a call-back option.

“Those two hour holds are real, and they don't seem to be changing,” he said.

“That's part of the reason that I don't want to fly with them, because of the horror show of having to rectify something on the fly.”

The change started from his point of view when Jetstar pulled out of Nelson, with an immediate rise in prices, and he says he now feels “captive” when he needs to travel.

“And this is a partially government-owned airline. So why are we gouging people?”

Bodo Lang​, head of marketing at Auckland University business school, said Air NZ had developed a reputation for good service and a genuine, heartfelt experience.

“I think we’ve all been in a love affair with Air New Zealand for many, many years,” Lang said.

“They’d done a wonderful job of crafting quite a unique service experience pre-Covid. There was a sense of if you're in LA and you step on an Air New Zealand plane, it felt like you were home.”

Like other airlines, once Covid hit Air NZ had survived through Government handouts, winding down capacity, and laying off a large proportion of staff.

Now suddenly everybody wants to fly again.

Air New Zealand has unveiled its cabins of the future, but they won't roll out until 2024 (video published June 2022).

“I think we are in a very painful growth phase of growing back to where they used to be in terms of capacity, and that is creating pain points for many, many customers,” Lang said.

Many things were outside Air NZ’s control, but it was still taking a reputational hit while it rebuilt.

“What people want, first and foremost, is a reliable, affordable and frequent service, the service that they were used to from pre-pandemic times,” he said.

“And once they've got those basics right, then they really need to start amping up again the brand experience and the touchy-feely stuff and the narrative of what they mean to us.

“But it would be foolish I think to do that now, when the basics aren't there.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff For years, Air New Zealand has been one of the country’s most trusted brands.

Leanne Geraghty​, Air NZ chief customer and sales officer, said the airline was hit by high inflation and fuel up 70% on pre-Covid, rising Covid cases and limited capacity which made flights busier than usual, on top of unprecedented demand for travel particularly to regional airports.

“We know things aren’t operating as smoothly as we want them to as we experience some growing pains in terms of service and schedule, but there is a company-wide effort to get us back to the Air New Zealand people know and love,” Geraghty said.

“While we’re not there yet, the airline has bought back 2200 staff since January and our two new planes that are hitting tarmacs around New Zealand add 200,000 more seats per year.”

Airlines priced the last seats at a higher rate to ensure seats would be available for customers requiring urgent travel, she said. High demand meant the cheaper seats were selling out quickly, leaving only the last, higher priced seats.

Call wait times were on the decline with more people hired and getting up to speed, “but we recognise people shouldn’t have to wait to get through to us”, she said.

“Rest assured we are doing everything we can to get things back on track.”

Brook Sabin It's the biggest ever jet to be based in the domestic fleet, and will need to board earlier than normal to get away on time.

Napier-based international tax specialist Peter Loerscher​ a Gold Elite flyer with Air NZ, was a regular commuter with the airline and also flew overseas.

He said for 15 years he flew three or four times a week. As a high value customer he was in communication with the airline a lot over the years, including with concerns about staffing and security, but had not spoken out publicly before.

After coming to live in New Zealand from Germany, his first few years flying domestically with Air NZ were “absolutely fine”, with the odd weather-related disruption.

From about 2016 he said that changed, escalating to the point where his flights were disrupted at a rate of 98%.

“It got so bad that huge events where I was speaking, I couldn't attend because I was stranded somewhere in New Zealand.

“Over the years, I became a really disengaged, disgruntled passenger with Air New Zealand.”

SUPPLIED Peter Loerscher is a regular commuter with Air New Zealand, but it got to the point where almost every flight of his was disrupted.

A journey from Sydney to Napier a fortnight ago took an “astonishing” 28 hours.

Air NZ’s international service was still very good, he said, but he took issue with the prices.

While looking to book four business class fares from Napier to Europe next year, Air NZ charged about $19,000 per ticket compared with the same flight and same planes on Lufthansa for $10,000 less.

“Air New Zealand is our national carrier, I wouldn't care if it is $1000 or $2000 in terms of a business ticket … but not double the price.”

Bronwyn Sherman​ who lives in Tutukaka, with her nearest airport at Whangārei, said the airline seemed to have forgotten it was owned by taxpayers.

Sherman said last month her Australian-based son was quoted A$3700 (NZ$4051) per one-way ticket from Melbourne to Auckland for two adults and a three-year-old when trying to return home for Christmas, with the prices rising before their eyes.

They could not afford the price, and could not come home for the third Christmas in a row.

It had been a local joke for years how often passengers were put on a bus or minivan to Auckland after Air New Zealand cancelled flights to Whangārei.

“People are getting ripped off. And they're getting angry.”

Retired businessman Stephen Seuss​ moved to New Zealand from the US in 2002 and said the airline was excellent at the time, particularly compared with the American airlines.

“Getting on an Air New Zealand flight was like being at grandma's and having tea, everybody's comfy and relaxed and a bit goofy, perhaps. But it was charming.”

In his most recent experience he and his partner were already booked to fly to San Francisco when his partner’s US-based mother fell ill. He spent 90 minutes on the phone trying to get his partner on an earlier flight and ended up buying a second ticket because he could not wait any longer.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Air NZ says it’s doing everything it can to get things back on track.

After another 90 minutes trying to change the original ticket, the phone went dead.

“I tried emailing and got an instant reply that they will get back to me in six to eight weeks. I tried calling again and was told the wait time was four hours.”

He called United Airlines and got an agent within three minutes.

“The people are good people, and they're all trying their best. They're just not given the tools right now. And they're scrambling.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson flew regularly around New Zealand and had been caught up in some of the disruptions.

As the minister, he was not involved in operational or investment decisions in Air NZ. He said that like other New Zealanders, he had high expectations of the national airline but recognised it was a difficult time for Air NZ and airlines globally.

“I am sure that Air New Zealand recognises the frustrations that passengers are experiencing, and I have confidence in the airline to address these issues.”