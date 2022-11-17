From financial adviser to builder: how the building workforce is changing

Jeremy Pearce left a high-paying job as a financial adviser to become a builder three years ago, and he is just one of many apprentices who represent the changing face of the industry's workforce.

While he always had an interest in making and fixing things, he ended up going to university and doing an accountancy degree.

Pearce, who grew up on a farm in Palmerston North, then moved to Brisbane, Australia, to pursue a career in finance, but after five years he realised he was not getting the job satisfaction he wanted.

“The desire for change led me back to building, which had always been at the back of my mind. I figured it would be easier to make the leap at 30 than it would be further down the track, so I decided to give it a go.”

He returned to New Zealand to do an apprenticeship, and despite taking a big pay cut when he switched careers, he said he could not be happier.

Now 34, he was recently named the Upper South Island Regional Winner in this year’s Building Apprentice of the Year, and was on track to become a qualified builder within the next year.

Building was very different to his previous career, but there were some transferable skills, and his background meant he had a solid understanding of the financial implications of delays, Pearce said.

“It’s a bit easier to leave work behind at the end of the day, but building is a great job because you are usually doing something different, so you are constantly facing challenges, solving problems, and learning new things.”

Supplied/Supplied Jeremy Pearce switched from a career as a financial adviser to a building apprenticeship.

He had no regrets about leaving behind the bright lights of the financial world for the tools, and would recommend the career shift to others.

But Pearce, who works for Scott Construction in Marlborough, was not on his own in changing jobs to do a building apprenticeship. Half of the apprentices in the national finals had made career switches.

The apprenticeship competition highlighted how the building workforce was changing, and becoming more diverse, Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said.

Nearly 60% of builders reported that diversity in their business had improved over the last year, according to his organisation’s recent state of the sector survey.

The increased diversity was being driven at the apprenticeship level, he said. A recent MBIE report found that 19% of over 50,000 apprentices in the Government’s apprenticeship scheme identified as Māori, while 8% identified as Pacifica.

“There has also been a steady increase in diversity in the Apprentice of the Year competition, and 20% of regional finalists, and a quarter of the national finalists, were from non-European backgrounds this year.”

There had also been an increase in female workers in the sector, and the number had nearly doubled over the last decade, according to the MBIE report.

Kelly said that although there was more work to do to further boost diversity in the workforce, it was encouraging to see progress.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff The building sector’s workforce is becoming more diverse.

Increasing numbers of people were joining the trades generally, but last year Tertiary Education Commission figures showed high numbers were joining the building sector. It had 25,665 apprentices in 2020, up from 11,015 in 2011.

Dane Schnell from Auckland was announced as the winner of this year’s Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year.

The runner-up was Paulo Oliveira from the Northern Region, and Chris Foy, from Waikato, was third.