Ruapehu Alpine Lifts life pass holders asked if they'll help fund new operator

The new entity would operate the Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields, including the Sky Waka gondola.

Ruapehu Alpine Lift’s 14,500 life pass holders are being asked if they would financially support a new entity to operate the Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields, with the Crown making some concessions in return.

Last month the operator of the Ruapehu ski fields went into voluntary administration after a number of issues, from lack of snow to the lingering effects of Covid, formed a perfect storm.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts’ voluntary administrators have been asked by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to survey the life pass holders’ willingness to provide some funding if a proposed new entity went ahead.

The new entity would operate the Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields, including the Sky Waka gondola, said Robert Pigou​, head of MBIE’s regional economic development unit.

The Government asked the unit to investigate arrangements that would enable the ski fields and other economic activities to continue on Mt Ruapehu.

“If Life Pass Holders support this then the Crown is prepared to consider some concessions to ensure an alternative commercial arrangement has a chance of succeeding,” Pigou said.

“We are at a point now where we need to understand the likely extent of Life Pass Holder financial support before we can continue investigating the potential commercial transaction and the other elements required to finalise it.”

The administrators needed to give the survey results to MBIE by November 24.

The ski field operator had racked up about $44 million in debt. The not-for-profit RAL had limited avenues to raise capital, and offered life passes when it needed to fundraise. It sold a batch of life passes for $3950 each in 2017.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts’ voluntary administrators have until May 2023 to present a plan to creditors.