Prison guard fired over sexual, violent videos ordered to pay costs

The Employment Relations Authority is meant to fix problems between workers and bosses – quickly. (First published September 2021)

A prison guard fired for posting violent and sexually suggestive videos on TikTok has to pay $2250 in costs to the Department of Corrections after losing her bid for unjustified dismissal.

Yael Scott worked as a Corrections officer for nearly four years until she was dismissed for serious misconduct in September 2020. She went to the Employment Relations Authority claiming her dismissal was unjustified, seeking compensation and costs.

Scott had posted a video of herself in uniform holding up handcuffs and mouthing the words “ima take your man if I want to”, with hashtags including #thoselooksthoug and #relaxgirlsitsmyjob. Above the video were the words “When partners come to see the men..”

On May 27, 2020, acting deputy prison director Leonie Aben​ got a call from a director at another prison who was concerned about the material on Scott’s TikTok account.

The same day the partner of a prisoner, angry and worried about her partner, went to the prison’s front gate about Scott’s video.

An initial report by the Integrity Assurance Team (IAT) at Corrections concluded that Scott had breached Corrections’ social media policy by “posting videos of behaviour and/or conduct that would not be acceptable in the Corrections workplace …”.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff Yael Scott worked as a Corrections officer for nearly four years until she was dismissed for serious misconduct in September 2020.

Scott was placed on special leave because, in Corrections’ view, there was an immediate safety risk to her and other employees. She agreed to take the TikTok posts down and was suspended from work during an employment investigation.

Scot had also posted another video on TikTok, this time not in uniform, in which she mouthed the words “I’m a savage, choke im, shoot im, stab im …what? That’s how it goes”. She was still identifiable as a Corrections officer because other videos posted to her account showed her in uniform.

Following the investigation, Scott was dismissed for serious misconduct.

Scott said other employees had posted similar content, and she had thought that the videos could only be viewed by friends and family. However, she accepted responsibility and said she was under pressure at the time.

“On the one hand, submissions on Ms Scott’s behalf were that these were light-hearted skits posted with a trending song on TikTok, created as a means to relieve stress and engage with her children,” authority member Sarah Kennedy said in her determination released in October.

“Having said that, Ms Scott accepted they were inappropriate.”

Posting in uniform was not permitted under Corrections’ social media policy and the sexualised content and lyrics describing violent themes such as shooting and stabbing provided an “inescapable inference about what was conveyed”, Kennedy said in October.

“Whether that was lighthearted or not, what the posts on TikTok depict tends to show both a lack of understanding and respect for the custodial environment,” she said.

Scott argued that her employer did not properly consider her responses to the concerns it had raised with her about videos she posted.

Corrections said Scott’s dismissal was justified for reasons that included the seriousness of the conduct, the safety and reputational risks, and the work that Corrections is engaged in.

Corrections only sought costs for a half day hearing at the Employment Relations Authority, and in a determination dated November 9, Kennedy ordered Scott to pay $2250 to the department.