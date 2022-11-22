Why tomato prices have plunged at supermarkets

Tomatoes always get more expensive in winter, but growers struggled with more than just the weather.

The price of tomatoes has plunged 70%, falling more than $12 a kilogram in two months, according to a survey of supermarkets by Stuff.

One kilogram of loose tomatoes cost $15.05 in August, rose to $18.32 in September, fell to $7.83 in October and slipped further this month to $5.71, a survey of nine Pak’n Save, Countdown and New World supermarkets showed.

Simon Watson, managing director of tomato producer NZ Hothouse, said the fall in price was seasonal.

“They’ve dropped considerably because the supply has increased dramatically, and what generally happens come spring and summer is that the supply increases and the price drops.”

He said the fluctuation was “quite normal”, but the winter had been particularly tough.

“Labour has been extremely scarce and continues to be so. But it has improved a bit, we’re starting to see a few more working holiday visa people starting to come on board, and some of the university students are starting to turn up as well.”

Ella Bates-Hermans Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

But the weather was “really, really bad” for spring, with a lot of rain and wind and lack of sunshine, he said.

“And that does impact on the crops. You struggle to pollinate flowers in dull weather. None of our bumblebees work, they pack and go home, so there's a few struggling crops out there.”

As well as a lack of workers, growers had also struggled during winter with the high cost of fertiliser and power.

Countdown also said the price decline was seasonal.

“Tomatoes are a summer vegetable, so with the days getting warmer and longer, and the supply available growing, the price has lowered in the last few weeks,” a supermarket spokesperson said.

“Buying seasonally is a great way for Kiwis to get good value at the checkout when it comes to fresh produce.”

Emma Wooster, head of public relations at Foodstuffs, said the longer daylight hours and warmer weather had meant more tomatoes.

“We’re passing on the price benefits that come with the greater availability to our customers.

“Prices of tomatoes will vary from store to store and depend on a number of factors, including the variety and origin of the toms. To give you an example, truss tomatoes are $3.99 a kilo at New World Victoria Park this week, representing great value for this versatile summer fruit.

“Assuming the weather stays good for outdoor growing, we can start to expect larger supply levels of summer produce including berries, capsicums, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, so customers should keep their eyes peeled for more great seasonal value.”

Food prices had their biggest jump in 14 years in October, up 10%, and fruit and vegetable prices were higher than a year earlier.

Stats NZ’s Food Price Index showed that in October tomatoes cost $11.92/kg, up from a year earlier when they cost $12.04/kg, and significantly higher than in October 2020 when they cost $8.18/kg.

According to Stats NZ, tomatoes officially peaked at $17.78/kg in September 2022.