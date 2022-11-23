Soft drink maker Karma Drinks wins top Sustainable Business Award

Organic soft drink maker Karma Drinks is recognised for its achievements as a sustainable business.

An ethical soft drink company born from an idea on Piha Beach won the supreme award at the 20th annual Sustainable Business Awards on Wednesday night.

Karma Drinks was formed by Simon Coley​ and brothers Matt and Chris Morrison​ who wanted to make ‘Karma Cola’ out of ingredients that were good for the land, good for the growers and good for consumers.

The Sustainable Business Network recognised the soft drink maker with the Supreme Transforming Aotearoa New Zealand Award for 2022, and the Social Impactor Award.

Finalists for the top award were Ecotricity and McCain New Zealand’s Timaru plant.

Karma Drinks has sold more than 43 million drinks since 2012, with 1% of revenue from every drink going to cola nut growers and communities in Sierra Leone to help drive economic and social independence.

That money has funded bridges and teachers, sent 135 girls to school, supported farmers to revive forest farms, and provided seed funding for 33 local entrepreneurs.

Those repaid loans have been distributed to a further 26 new entrepreneurs.

SUPPLIED Karma Drinks has sold more than 43 million drinks since 2012, with 1% of revenue from every drink going to cola nut growers and communities in Sierra Leone.

The award judges said Karma Drinks created real social value for communities and environmental value, while also creating a commercial product. The company was acknowledged for 'delivering trade, not aid'.

Previous winners of the network’s supreme award include Community Finance in 2021, Northland private conservation retreat Tahi in 2020, and clothing firm Little Yellow Bird in 2019.

Rachel Brown, Sustainable Business Network chief executive and founder, said the issues facing the planet were at crisis level.

“Given the last two years and the uncertain times we are in, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the sustainability achievements of organisations and individuals,” Brown said.

“Collectively, the nine winners are leading the way, and it was great to see such diversity of action among them – including impact from organisations focusing on local issues as well as the outstanding work of purpose-led Karma Drinks, which are now recognised as a leader on the global stage.

SUPPLIED Karma Cola founders Matt Morrison, Simon Coley and Chris Morrison.

“Amongst this variety were the common threads of action on climate change and a focus on sustainability throughout the chain,” she said.

Supreme award finalist Ecotricity aimed to educate New Zealanders about electric vehicles, test-driving every model that came into the country.

At fellow finalist McCain’s Timaru plant, the company worked with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to reduce energy use, carrying out heat recovery and boiler conversion projects which resulted in a carbon reduction of 34,517 tonnes.

Winner of the Sustainability Superstar award was Deborah Manning, a lawyer turned social entrepreneur who launched KiwiHarvest in Dunedin in 2012. and then the New Zealand Food Network.

Other winners include: