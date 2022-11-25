40,000 Air NZ customers use up their Covid credits since September

Air New Zealand has unveiled its cabins of the future, but they won't roll out until 2024 (video published June 2022).

Hundreds of thousands of people are still holding flight credits and the price of airfares has jumped now they can start using them.

Airlines around the world cancelled flights when the Covid pandemic hit and borders closed, leaving many customers with thousands of dollars in credits they could not use for the foreseeable future.

Leanne Geraghty, Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer, said there were now about 460,000 customers with credits, down from about 500,000 in September.

Air New Zealand would not release the value of those credits, but Geraghty said that in September, 97% of credits were worth more than $100.

The airline has extended the deadline to use them, most recently in September when it allowed customers with existing credits until the end of January 2024 to travel until the end of December 2024.

By the end of June 2022, Air NZ’s non-current transportation sales received in advance had fallen to $21 million from $279m a year earlier, its annual results showed.

123RF There are about 460,000 Air NZ customers with credits, down from about $500,000 in September.

Current transportation sales in advance jumped to $1.4 billion from $494m a year earlier, although it was unclear how much of that was credits. The airline noted that passenger bookings jumped after Covid border restrictions began to ease from April.

Jetstar owner Qantas held A$1.3b in Covid travel credits at June 2022, which were being used at a rate of A$80m a month. Most were due to expire by December, the airline said in its annual result.

House of Travel said most customers were currently making new bookings rather than redeeming travel credits.

Celeste Ryall​, House of Travel customer engagement director, said its customers had redeemed a significant portion of credits over the past year, and it still regularly had customers wanting to use outstanding credits.

“The vast majority of suppliers have been really accommodating in terms of the validity of the credits, as evidenced by Air NZ and others providing extensions, generally making it an easy process for customers,” she said.

“The bulk of remaining credits sits with airlines and are being used for international travel, however there are credits across all parts of the travel ecosystem.”

123rf Air NZ passenger bookings jumped after Covid border restrictions began to ease from April.

Consumer NZ said it had fielded a lot of complaints about airline credits earlier in the pandemic, but the issue did not come up as frequently.

A spokesperson said Virgin Australia remained a particular “pain point”, as it had only returned to Queenstown which made it harder for Kiwis to use their credits.

“Some of our members have flown to Australia and then used their Virgin Australia credits for onward flights from Australia – this has provided them with more destination choices.

“We have been made aware that Webjet has tight rules around how a credit can be used, and this doesn’t always align with airlines’ credit policies, which can be problematic for affected customers.”

Consumer NZ said if someone had a flight credit they could not use which was due to expire, it believed the airline should either extend the credit or provide a refund if appropriate.

Christopher Walsh, founder of financial comparison site MoneyHub, said routes were opening up, but the higher ticket prices meant some people were losing money if they used their credits for travel booked pre-pandemic.

SUPPLIED If you can’t reasonably use a credit, the right thing for an airline to do is refund you, says Money Hub founder Christopher Walsh.

“Everybody is annoyed, who’s stuck with these credits,” he said.

“Ultimately it’s people's money for flights which no longer existed. Normally, if you sell something that you can't deliver, you give a cash refund.”

On the bright side, Air NZ’s sales were good value, it was fairly flexible about how credits could be spent, and it appeared to have been looking at people’s situations on a case-by-case basis for refunds.

“I do feel bad for people who've [booked] a once in a lifetime trip, maybe a wedding overseas somewhere, and that was all cancelled, or the wedding’s been already. They’ve got these credits now, and what are they going to do with them?” he said.

“If you can’t reasonably use a credit, they should just be refunding that.”

Overall, Air NZ appeared to be moving forward, “with a few credits lurking around to be cashed in”.