Demand pushes Air NZ Singapore-Wellington price to nearly $8000

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says customers should book early to avoid paying high airfares (video published June 2022).

Big demand in late January has pushed the price of an Air New Zealand seat from Singapore to Wellington to nearly $8000.

Wellington bar, restaurant and hotel owner Sean Golding found the ticket price a bit rich when he went to book the homeward leg of an overseas business trip with the airline.

On the Air NZ website on Wednesday, the flight for January 23 from Singapore was S$6706 (NZ$7884) for one adult.

“Just don't put the flight on because that's just such poor PR from Air New Zealand, if you put that up, it just seems crazy. Why are they doing a flight at $7000?” Golding said.

The only seat available was Business Premier, although business class was from Singapore to Christchurch, then economy to Wellington following a three-hour transit, according to Expedia.

There were no seats available on the route on 11 flights between January 15 and 29, according to Air NZ’s website.

Between January 6 and February 5, the cheapest one-way flight from Singapore to Wellington was S$5237 (NZ$6155) and the most expensive S$6707.

A month later, the price was a lot lower at S$1837 (NZ$2158).

It was also significantly cheaper flying from Wellington to Singapore, at NZ$1305 on January 23.

Qantas, which had economy fares available, was flying for S$2300 on the same date. Singapore Airlines had no seats on January 23 but was selling fares for S$2203 via Melbourne the following day.

An Air NZ spokesperson said the flights were very full, with people coming from Europe to New Zealand via Singapore, and the price was for a Business Premier ticket.

Cheaper one-way seats to New Zealand were available on many other international flights at the same time. According to the Air NZ website, the cheapest seat flying London to Wellington on January 23 would cost £2093 (NZ$4044) per adult.

New York to Wellington was US$2360 (NZ$3828), and Tokyo to the capital was ¥236,050 (NZ$2708), although it would cost €6564 (NZ$10,985) to fly from Berlin.

Flying the other way was cheaper, with the cheapest one-way adult seat costing $1340 from Wellington to London, $2360 to New York, $793 to Tokyo, and $1920 to Berlin.

Golding, an Air NZ Gold Elite member, flew a lot and said prices were “ludicrous” compared with pre-Covid travel.

“My parents were coming up to see me a couple of weeks ago from Christchurch, and they couldn't come because return it was $1400 for both of them. I mean, it's just out of control.”

RNZ Chief executive Greg Foran said they were expecting half a dozen planes to arrive over the next seven months.

The airline has been under fire for high ticket prices since the borders opened and Kiwis could fly again.

It has pointed to the high cost of fuel, and inflation and is bringing on more capacity and hiring staff.

Unprecedented demand for travel meant the cheaper seats were selling out quickly, leaving only the last higher-priced seats.

Golding said he wanted to use the national carrier, but it was hard to resist significantly cheaper airfares with other airlines.

“The thing is, I want to fly Air New Zealand, I want to be loyal to it, I've flown with it for years. But essentially, what they're doing is taking it out of my hands, it becomes an impossible price.”

He was on one of the last flights out of San Francisco at the start of Covid as the United States was shutting its borders, arriving in New Zealand just before lockdown.

“Air New Zealand were amazing getting us home, and the service was absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“You could get on the phone, this is during the Covid crisis, and you could talk to someone within about 10, 15 minutes.”