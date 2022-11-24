Preventing another Gib crisis: New taskforce to trouble-shoot building product shortages

"The housing crisis exists here", said Minister Megan Woods as she announced a funding boost for "building blocks" such as roads and pipes to get more homes in Hamilton - and around the country.

A new taskforce to prevent building product shortages bringing the industry to a standstill, as the Gib crisis did, has been set up, Building and Construction Minister Megan Woods says.

Earlier this year, a shortage of plasterboard, particularly domestically produced Gib, created chaos as many builders were unable to get the amount required to continue jobs, and others paid huge amounts to get it.

It prompted Woods to set up a six-person ministerial plasterboard taskforce in June, and the new critical materials taskforce was intended to build on it.

The new group was made up of members of the earlier taskforce, and experts in areas such as smaller operations, design, consenting, products and procurement.

Woods said it would watch for emerging supply chain risks in the industry, address any building material shortages, and focus on maximising productivity.

The plasterboard taskforce had showed the Government and the sector could successfully work together to troubleshoot the shortage quickly and pragmatically, she said.

There had been a 444% increase in the amount of plasterboard imported into the country, from the beginning of January to October, and the import trend was expected to continue till the end of the year.

“The new taskforce will use the valuable lessons learnt to be proactive and forward-looking, so we can identify emerging risks and respond as quickly as possible,” Woods said.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The new critical materials taskforce will trouble shoot building material shortages.

“While we can be optimistic about the opportunities for our economy, we know we are facing a period of global turmoil. There will be more headwinds, which potentially means more materials shortages. We are ready.”

Building Industry Federation chief executive Julien Leys, who is on the new taskforce, said it had a much bigger remit than the earlier one, as it would look at the entire building supply chain and all the materials in it.

The goal was to identify any potential supply chain issues, whether the materials were imported, which was about 90% of products, or local, he said.

“Sand, which is crucial for concrete and so for all sorts of construction, is mined in New Zealand, for example. But one of the main sites is Pakiri, and there are consent issues with the extraction of sand offshore, so we’ll look at issues around that.”

The task force would keep an eye on any material, or part of the supply chain, where there might be potential pinch points to get ahead of them, and ensure the country did not end up in the situation it did with Gib, Leys said.

“It’s a good, proactive initiative, and shows there is now a better understanding in government of the size, and importance, of the construction industry to the economy, and as an employer.”

This was important in the wake of the Reserve Bank’s official cash rate announcement and economic forecast on Wednesday, he said.

The Reserve Bank predicted a further rise in inflation, a year-long recession beginning in April, and an increase in the official unemployment rate.

Supplied Building Industry Federation chief executive Julien Leys says the taskforce aims to prevent a repeat of this year’s Gib shortage.

But Leys said it might be that New Zealand would build its way out of a recession due to the infrastructure and social housing construction pipeline.

“The likes of Kāinga Ora should soak up some smaller builders and construction companies who find things softer next year, and there are some significant infrastructure projects going on which will also pick up a lot of the slack.”

All those projects depended on building products, and the supply chain running as smoothly as possible, and the new taskforce would play a key role in that, he said.

The Ministry of Building, Innovation and Employment would lead the “critical materials and products work programme” in partnership with the taskforce, and would provide Woods with weekly reports.