Paid under the table, three construction workers owed $20,000 in lost pay

Three men working unlawfully on Auckland construction sites are owed $20,000 in wages and holiday pay by their employer.

The men did not follow their visa conditions, but they were still entitled to protection under the law, the Employment Relations Authority ruled.

Zhang Shanxiang​, Jin Jianming​ and Zhang Ruijun​ worked on construction sites in Auckland during late 2019 and early 2020.

Jin had a work visa, but it only allowed him to work for one particular company. Zhang Shanxiang held a visitor visa and Zhang Ruijun was on a tourist visa, neither of which allowed them to do paid work in New Zealand.

The three men said they were employed by Liang Tang​, who arranged work on various construction sites and paid them in cash.

They said they were owed thousands of dollars for work they did for Liang​ but were not paid for, along with holiday pay, and were not given a written employment agreement.

The work was arranged on an “under the table basis”, said Employment Relations Authority member Robin Arthur​ in a judgment dated November 21.

There was no paperwork such as payment records, tax deductions or written employment agreements.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

“Mr Liang and each of the workers involved knew, I find, that they were not following the requirements of New Zealand law.

“They all knew the workers were not entitled to carry out paid employment and any payments should have the relevant tax deducted, whether that was an employee or as an independent contractor.”

Despite that, they were still entitled to protection under the law, Arthur said.

In Jin’s case, the employment with his approved employer had failed, and he was struggling to find legal employment.

Zhang Ruijin was working as a dishwasher in a restaurant as he could not get other work without a valid visa.

In Zhang Shanxiang’s case, despite being on a visitor visa, he had a mortgage and a car loan he had to pay.

While the men were vulnerable to exploitation in the circumstances, they were not naive, Arthur said.

Jin and Zhang Shanziang were experienced builders, while Zhang Ruijin had qualified in China as a health professional.

Liang said he was not their employer, and the men were independent contractors, not employees. He dealt with them on behalf of company Reno Smith Ltd (RSL), later removed from the Companies Office register, and contractor companies on sites.

The men were paid an hourly rate, were provided with some equipment, and were expected to attend on arranged days, and personally carry out the work. That supported the conclusion it was an employment relationship, Arthur said.

Jin was owed $6737 in wages and $539 in holiday pay. Zhang Shanxiang was owed $4800 in wages and $384 in holiday pay, while Zhang Ruijin was owed $7255 in wages and $580 in holiday pay.

Liang was also ordered to pay $8000 in costs and a $6000 penalty for breaching employment standards. Arthur ruled the penalty should be paid to the Crown and not the three men because they had purposely breached their visa conditions.

Liang had tried to get contractors to pay for work done so he could pay the men what they were owed. There was also no evidence of previous breaches by Liang, who said he too had lost out on the arrangements with RSL.

RSL could not be chased for money because it had been removed from the Companies Register.