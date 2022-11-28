Tradies Ladies ex-employee to pay $5k after setting up a rival courier business

A former employee of Tradies Ladies owes the Christchurch courier business $5000 in damages after going to work for the opposition.

Owner Michael Allred​ accused courier driver and dispatcher Michelle McKay​ and driver Dinelle Gerard​ of taking his clients with them when they left to work for Royale Couriers, a company owned by McKay’s sister, in 2019.

He also accused them of being the true owners of Royale Couriers and using McKay’s sister, Lisa Harland,​ as a front.

Allred bought Tradies Ladies in 2016 from McKay, who worked there until she resigned in July 2019. He sold the business in March 2020.

Under her employment agreement, McKay could not set up a competing business within 20km of Tradies Ladies for six months after leaving, or solicit clients or employees of the company for a year.

Gerard, whose contract had similar restraints of trade, resigned shortly after McKay did and within days of leaving Tradies Ladies began working for Royale Couriers, which started on August 5, 2019.

Allred​ claimed Tradies Ladies suffered ongoing damage to its business as a result of McKay’s “unlawful actions”.

McKay denied the claim she had set up a business in competition with her ex-employer.

She said her sister had asked for her help in setting up a courier business, and she helped out “from time to time” on an unpaid basis.

However, she also acknowledged she sometimes covered for Gerard and another employee, and did dispatch duties, taking on the role of dispatcher after February 2020.

She had set up meetings for Harland with the bank and an accountant; registered and paid for Royale Couriers with the Companies Office; and initially her mobile was listed as the company’s sole number before Harland’s number was added.

McKay acknowledged she had full signing rights to the Royale Couriers bank account but said that did not mean she exercised that control.

She also acknowledged paying for uniforms, and arranged insurance, finance and registration for a van.

“Ms McKay was evasive in many of her answers and I did not find her responses regarding her involvement in the establishment of Royale Couriers or her ongoing role in the business to be credible,” said Employment Relations Authority member Trish MacKinnon​.

Harland had no experience in the courier industry, lacked detailed knowledge of the company, and did not provide any of her own money to set up Royale Couriers.

“Ms Harland’s evidence further convinced me that Ms McKay was a key person in the establishment and operation of Royale Couriers, during the period her obligations to Tradies Ladies remained in place following the termination of her employment with that company,” MacKinnon said.

McKay was ordered to pay $5000 in special damages to Tradies Ladies for losses after she breached her non-competition restraint.

Tradies Ladies also claimed McKay solicited its clients, which she denied.

MacKinnon said it was difficult not to suspect McKay played a part in contacting Tradies Ladies’ clients and promoting Royale Couriers’ services as an alternative, but there was no evidence she had done so.

MacKinnon said Gerard was more likely to be an employee than one of the true owners. She had breached her employment agreement by providing Royale Couriers price lists to several Tradies Ladies customers, but MacKinnon said there was no loss of profit as a result.

Tradies Ladies claimed Harland and Royale Couriers breached the Employment Relations Act by inciting, instigating, aiding and abetting McKay and Gerard to breach their employment agreements.

MacKinnon dismissed the claims.

In an interim ruling in 2019, ​said she found it difficult to see courier driving or dispatching as work that warranted a 12-month non-solicitation or six-month restraint of trade clause. She ordered a reduction to six months and three months respectively to McKay and Gerard’s agreements.