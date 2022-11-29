Drop the pilot? Single-pilot passenger flights will happen, says Merlin Labs

While the idea is in its early stages, it could means just one captain is required in the cockpit.

It is inevitable that aircraft will be flown by a single pilot with airlines set to struggle with pilot shortages well into the future, according to an autonomous flight technology developer.

The change was being driven in part by the military, which was also hit by staff shortages and was pushing hard for single pilot operations, said Merlin Labs’ New Zealand chief executive Shaun Johnson​.

Last week the New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association expressed concern following a suggestion from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency that single-pilot flights could be a reality by 2027.

The risk of having a single pilot in the cockpit far outweighed any possible benefits, said the association’s president, Captain Andrew Ridling​.

READ MORE:

* 40,000 Air NZ customers use up their Covid credits since September

* Fed up with flight hassles? Sorry but a private jet is not the answer

* Bombardier Q300: The little plane with the confusing name



“As well as the greater workload, there would be enormous pressure on a single pilot to get everything right. We are all human, and sometimes we make mistakes,” Ridling said.

“If there is no-one sitting alongside to pick those up, then obviously there is an increased risk of an error leading to a serious incident.”

iSTOCK Single pilot aircraft are inevitable as airlines struggle with shortages, says Merlin Labs’ Shaun Johnson.

Ashok Poduval, chief executive of Massey University School of Aviation,​ said a regulator would need to be sure the aircraft could land safely if the single pilot became incapacitated.

The regulations would have to apply to smaller aircraft as well as larger international flights.

“So there will have to be a very robust safety case, which will have to start possibly at the level of the International Civil Aviation Organisation,” he said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff A regulator would need to be sure the aircraft could land safely if the single pilot became incapacitated, says Ashok Poduval, CEO of Massey University Aviation School.

Civil aviation authorities in each country would also have to develop regulations, and the processes would take time.

In technologically advanced aircraft, such as Airbus or Boeing, two pilots were needed in an emergency, such as a system failure or more than one system failing.

"While one pilot is handing the radios and going through a checklist, the other pilot is actually flying the aircraft,” Poduval said.

“When you have for example, automation failures or partial automation failures, one pilot takes over manually to fly the aircraft while the other pilot goes through the troubleshooting and does the radio calls.”

Aircraft were currently very highly automated, he said.

"You can do an auto land in these aircraft now, where there is no pilot intervention and the aircraft land themselves but then the taxiing is done by the pilot.

"But when there's an auto land there are also lots of safety measures and procedures wrapped around it," he said.

Shaun Johnson of US-owned Merlin Labs said the primary driver for single pilot cockpits was the pilot shortage, which predated Covid-19.

Flight demand slumped in the early days of the pandemic, but was picking up again. In the meantime, pilots were laid off or left the industry, and the pilot training industry was disrupted, including closures.

A lot of the technology already existed for flying with reduced human input, but even when on autopilot the crew were communicating with air traffic control and other aircraft, monitoring and navigating.

Taxiing and taking off was done manually, but shortly after takeoff the autopilot engaged while the aircraft then flew to its destination, in some cases landing without human intervention.

The technology would have to cope with the scenario of the single pilot becoming incapacitated.

“In that case, then you've got a system on board that has to be able to replicate what the human pilot can do,” Johnson said.

Part of the challenge was to build public trust that the system could fly the machine as well as a human in every way.

“I think it would be naive of anyone to suggest that they understand all the challenges associated with this next step in aviation.

“In part what we're trying to do is to grow an understanding of what those challenges are to a level that we can start to develop the technology necessary to tackle them,” Johnson said.

Merlin had developed an autonomous flight system to be installed in existing aircraft, which it was testing and working towards getting certified.

It was “absolutely certain” aircraft would eventually fly with a single pilot, he said, and it would be achievable by 2027.

“But if you don't put the time and effort into building social licence, or public trust in what you're doing, then you don't have a commercial product.

“The greatest challenge is building the trust, the respect and understanding and not only with the travelling public, but also the pilots that are going to have to fly with these technologies.”