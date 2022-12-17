Queenstown/Wānaka ski fields could put up 'full' sign in five years

Skiers and snowboarders lined up to be on the first chairlift of the season at Coronet Peak in 2022.

Southern ski fields hosted a record one million visitors in 2022 and one company is warning it will hit capacity in five years’ time.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said the ski industry in Queenstown and Wānaka was “back to its best” during the last winter, which saw the return of Australian visitors and some of the heaviest early-season snow seen.

The number of visitors at NZSki’s Queenstown ski fields of Coronet Peak and The Remarkables had dropped up to 40% during 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 border closures and lockdowns, he said.

“We actually lost through those two seasons about 1000 visitors per day on each day.

READ MORE:

* Plans to expand skifield, including 230m tunnel at The Remarkables

* New Zealand's South Island ski fields plan for warmer winters

* South Island's Coronet Peak and The Remarkables to get a $35m upgrade



Supplied/Stuff NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson says conversations with the Department of Conservation are “really slow moving”.

“That’s about 200,000 skier visits over those seasons, and they are the skiers that come to town stay in the accommodation, eat out every night, drink and go to the other attractions.”

While this season started with a massive labour shortage, Coronet Peak also had the biggest dump of snow seen in more than 30 years, which became known as Snowmageddon.

Across the Southern Lakes ski areas, which also include Cardrona, Treble Cone and The Snow Farm near Wānaka, there were more than one million skier visits for the first time, he said.

About 57% were at the Queenstown-based ski areas bringing in direct visitor spend of $550 million, an increase of 28% on the $430m in 2019, according to economist Benje Patterson.

NZ Ski/Stuff A graphic showing the proposed alignment of a new Shadow Basin chairlift at The Remarkables ski area (in green) and the existing chairlift (in grey).

Anderson said NZSki was committed to opening more terrain the future.

“With the demand we’ve got we are going to run out of ski terrain in the next five years or so.”

NZSki lodged an application for a 40-year concession at the Remarkables ski area last year, and it has just been publicly notified.

Included in the application was a bid to install a new chairlift at The Remarkables, replacing the 38-year-old Shadow Basin chairlift and increasing the amount of lift-accessible terrain at the mountain by 47%.

However, it was dependent on the DOC concession, he said.

“We’re in a really slow-moving conversation with DOC at the moment... and the failure to come to a sensible agreement threatens to delay future investments in our infrastructure.

“That’s in nobody’s best interests,” he said.

Plans for a 230m tunnel through the Remarkbles to access the Doolans conservation land and double the ski area size was still being discussed, Anderson said.

“There’s still plenty of planning to determine whether that’s the best option or if it’s a series of lifts,” he said.

Iain McGregor The QRC Winter Games NZ FIS Australia New Zealand Cup Snowboard Slopestyle was held at Cardrona.

RealNZ, which owns the Cardrona and Treble Cone ski areas near Wānaka, also has expansion plans with more terrain being opened in Cardrona’s neighbouring Soho Basin.

Anderson said numbers were expected to continue to grow for the 2023 season despite New Zealand’s cost of living crisis, because the demand from Australia was “massive” and the number of direct flights to Queenstown was increasing.

He looked forward to seeing the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski areas on Mt Ruapehu opening again after going into administration this year.

“Ruapehu closing in the short or long term is not good for the ski industry.

“Those ski fields are critical to New Zealand’s offering, and they really stimulate that North Island market who eventually find their way down here.”